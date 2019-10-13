The Olympian’s endorsements for Lacey City Council

Today we offer our endorsements in the Nov. 5 races for Lacey City Council. To learn more about the candidates in their own words, consult The Olympian’s online voter guide.

Lenny Greenstein, Harald Johnson for Position 2

Lenny Greenstein is running for a third term on the council. He is a former small business owner and now works for an insurance firm.

His mantra is “job growth, public safety, and smart fiscal policy.” He is the most conservative council member, and has been the lone no vote on numerous issues. He opposed the failed ballot measure to create a Metropolitan Parks District, and the construction of the historic train depot replica. He supports a tougher stance on homelessness focused on enforcing the law, and opposes creation of a proposed regionally supported, managed tent camp as an alternative to the unmanaged tent camps that now dot Lacey’s landscape.

Harald Johnson is a retired post office manager and Vietnam war veteran. After retiring, he started watching local politics closely, and now has a list of complaints. He opposed removal of the dock at Long Lake Park, the purchase of additional emergency generators to power sewer substations, and an overflow parking plan for the Virgil Clarkson Senior Center that requires people to cross a busy street. He thinks the police should crack down on people who run red lights, and that the city should do more about empty retail spaces.

Although we disagree with Lenny Greenstein on many issues, we support his re-election. He is not afraid to stand alone on the Council, and is an articulate representative of a conservative point of view.

Malcom Miller, Sarah Jean Morris for Open Position 1

Malcom Miller is a bank loan officer, a church musician and community volunteer. He wants to increase Lacey’s retail tax base and housing supply, reduce homelessness, and improve services and activities for senior citizens. He would like to see an auto mall locate in Lacey, wider roads near Jubilee and the growing warehouse district, and more “fun stuff to do,” especially for young people. He favors providing shelter and services for people who are homeless, but says if homeless residents are unwilling to participate in services he will work to relocate them to a different area.

Sarah Jean Morris, a real estate agent and former business owner, has long been active in politics, but declined the endorsement of the local Democratic party to honor the non-partisan nature of the city council, and because she objected to being asked whether she had ever voted for a Republican. She relishes doing research to find solutions to problems. She is especially keen on reducing waste – hence no campaign signs – and says she wants to work on the coming renegotiation of the city’s waste collection contract. On homelessness, she would be guided by “compassion and grace, accountability and structure,” but offers no specifics.

We endorse Malcom Miller, because although we disagree on some issues, he seems to have a better feel for the culture of Lacey, and especially for its young people and elders.

Lynda Zeman, Ed Kunkel, Position 3

Lynda Zeman was appointed to this position last May, when another council member resigned. She describes herself as a JBLM transplant from Florida, and therefore among the 40 percent of Lacey’s population that is military-related. She owns a window cleaning company, and believes her youth (she is 32) is an asset since the median age of Lacey is 35. She serves on the board of Hawks Prairie Rotary, and is president of Zonta, a service club. She has an extended network of relationships through her participation with these and several other organizations.

Her top priority is addressing homelessness and the related issues of mental health and addiction treatment. She is also concerned about infrastructure and responsible growth, and the need to extend sewer service to the city’s 9,000 remaining septic systems. She is also concerned about the need for greater access to health care, because local hospitals often have no beds for people who need them.

Ed Kunkel is a lifelong Lacey resident, veteran and real estate agent who is active in the Realtors Association and the Lacey Chamber of Commerce. He believes Lacey citizens are taxed too much, thinks septic tanks are safer than sewers, and believes that homelessness should be addressed with a narrow focus on law enforcement. He thinks the city’s camping ban can be enforced by sending people to shelters in Olympia. He expressed surprise when informed that those shelters are full, but offered no alternative.

We endorse Lynda Zeman because she represents an important segment of Lacey’s population, and brings valuable skills to the council.