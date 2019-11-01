The Olympian’s endorsed candidates for the Nov. 5 election

Have you voted yet? If not, there’s still time. In fact, even if you’re not registered there’s still time. You can register in person at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office even on election day.

Here is The Olympian Editorial Board’s slate of endorsed candidates. To read more about the candidates, go to our online voters guide where the candidates have provided biographical information and answered questions.

Olympia City Council

Mayor: Cheryl Selby

Selby is a leader with integrity, guts and grace. She cares about people who are homeless, local business owners, art, history and cultures, climate change, and the health of our civic culture. Nathaniel Jones, who has been mayor pro-tem for much of his 12 years on the council, has shown little leadership until his run to unseat Selby. His criticism of the council’s work to reduce homelessness and his last-minute campaign to cancel the removal of a tent camp under the Fourth Avenue bridge appeared disingenuous.

Position 2: Jessica Bateman

Bateman has been a productive council member. She wrote the city’s Sanctuary City resolution, led the successful campaign to create the Home Fund, and actively supported the Missing Middle zoning changes to encourage more density and housing options. Phyllis Booth, her opponent, is driven by her opposition to those changes and her concern that they will favor outside developers.

Position 3: Dani Madrone

Madrone holds a master’s degree in public administration and works for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. She is an upbeat environmental activist with specific ideas on how to set goals on housing and carbon emissions, as well as nurture a healthy civic culture. Her opponent, Matt Goldenberg, is a psychologist and advocate for racial and gender equity who is new to politics. We hope he will stay engaged and grow as a local leader.

Lacey City Council

Position 1: Malcolm Miller

Miller is a bank loan officer, church musician and community volunteer who has a hatful of ideas about making Lacey better, including specific ideas for economic development, more “fun stuff to do,” and greater focus on kids and seniors. Sarah Jean Morris is a Realtor and former business owner who likes to do research and cares deeply about recycling and waste reduction. Miller is more in tune with Lacey’s civic ambitions and its culture.

Position 2: Lenny Greenstein

Greenstein is the most conservative member of the Lacey City Council. Harald Jones, a decorated veteran and retired post office manager, says he’s more conservative than Greenstein. While we disagree with Greenstein on some issues, he is an articulate representative of his point of view, and is open minded in seeking solutions.

Position 3: Lynda Zeman

Zeman was appointed to fill a council vacancy in May. She is a young, energetic small business owner from a military family and a community activist who cares about homelessness, infrastructure, responsible growth and a shortage of hospital facilities. Ed Kunkel is an anti-tax real estate agent who thinks homelessness is a law enforcement issue, and is too invested in his own opinions to find solutions.

Tumwater City Council

Position 1: Leatta Dahlhoff

Dahlhoff, a chemist in her day job, is a smart, thoughtful problem solver. Her priorities are homelessness, economic development and the environment. She supports infrastructure development to support growth, wants organized labor at the table, and views habitat protection, wastewater management and environmental sustainability as integral to Tumwater’s planning. Her opponent Pamela Hanson has had a hard time campaigning for office because she is currently homeless. She would have an even harder time serving on the council.

Position 3: Joan Cathey

Cathey, a minister and former YWCA director, has served Tumwater well as a council member for 12 years. She’s been a leader in combating homelessness, encouraging regional cooperation, and advocating for low-wage moms and their children. She is challenged by Mike Pavlich, a newly retired 37-year firefighter who rose to Lieutenant and Battalion Chief. He shows promise as a community leader, but needs to broaden his platform from public safety issues.

Position 7: Charlie Schneider

Schneider is a bright, energetic leader and community volunteer, and member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. He’s done his homework, in part by attending City Council meetings for the past two years to learn about the budget and policy-making processes. McClanahan is a 16-year incumbent who has been a passionate and effective voice for children and affordable housing. We honor his service, but think it’s time for a change.

Port of Olympia

District No. 1: Joe Downing

We endorse the re-election of Joe Downing, who will help the Port realize a return on its investment in the 18-month effort to produce the Vision 2050 plan, rather than seeking to change the Port’s direction.