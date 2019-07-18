Letters to the editor for July 18

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Seniors may be right to avoid digital world

I agree with Bob Hill, who wrote the letter to the editor “Change is hard on seniors.”

Although, no matter your age, when using digital coupons, the discount is “payment” for data mining.

“Big Brother” has X-ray vision and we ain’t seen nothing yet. There are larger issues on the horizon than shopping discounts in our electronic age.

Vote for Dani Madrone for Olympia City Council

I am writing in support of the campaign to elect Dani Madrone to position 3 on the Olympia City Council. I have watched Dani working in our community for several years. With over a decade of experience and community organizing, she is well-versed on a diverse array of issues, from climate change to housing and homelessness.

Dani has an extensive interest in local politics. She is meticulous in her research and is willing to reach out to everyone impacted by the issues we face. I have seen Dani immerse herself in the pertinent issues facing our community in order to develop a balanced perspective. She has done ride-alongs with the police and fire departments, advocated for environmental issues, organized for fair housing, volunteered at the code blue emergency homeless shelter, and talked with downtown business owners.

At a time when these issues are becoming ever more divisive in our city, the role of local government is crucial in facilitating these conversations. Dani’s strong leadership, professional background, and ability to integrate multiple perspectives on difficult issues makes her an asset that would complement the Olympia City Council. Because she is adept at building relationships, it is no surprise that she has a long list of endorsements from elected officials from every level of government, as well as many individuals in the community.

Please join me in voting for Dani Madrone for Olympia City Council!