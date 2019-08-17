Letters to the editor for Aug. 17

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Thank you to lady at west Olympia Safeway

I want to thank the woman who stopped at the west Olympia Safeway on Aug. 5 to let us know our parking tabs had expired. My husband and I are very grateful for her thoughtfulness. We think the Department of Licensing notice may have been “lost” during our winter snowstorm in February so we never even thought about it without the formal notice.

Thanks again to the kind person for going out of her way to let us know.

Regarding Olympia’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2040

Congratulations to the Olympia High School Climate Action Club for successfully promoting a climate change “inheritance” resolution at the Olympia City Council’s July 23 meeting. The full engagement of our youth, along with in-depth factual consideration by council members, made for a truly inspirational discussion and unanimous resolution approval with the goal of net-zero carbon emissions locally by 2040.

Approving the companion resolution of the meeting, the council joined numerous other U.S. cities urging Congress to enact the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R. 763).

Further climate-related action is taking shape countywide. Thurston County’s Regional Planning Council, in coordination with the cities of Olympia, Tumwater, and Lacey, has begun developing the Thurston Climate Mitigation Plan, with assistance from stakeholders and advocacy groups such as Thurston Climate Action Team (TCAT). One of TCAT’s numerous initiatives, their Carbon Free Thurston Campaign advocates “early actions” that can be started before the Mitigation Plan is finalized.

No single action at any government level can prevent the worst impacts from climate change: multiple actions at all levels will be necessary. To find out how you can help, go to www.thurstonclimateaction.org. You can sign up as a volunteer using the ENGAGE tab.

For the sake of our children’s and grandchildren’s futures, all of us must work together to significantly reduce our individual and community carbon footprint.

Wayne Olsen, Lacey