Letters to the editor for Oct. 30

Debate shows Doglio is a climate justice advocate

I am a young woman of color. I am scared of the climate crisis and how it is already disproportionately impacting communities of color. That is why I am supporting Beth Doglio to represent the 10th Congressional District.

The candidate forum proved Doglio will stand up for our climate and people in Congress. Doglio condemns Strickland’s decision to welcome a liquid fracked gas plant into Puyallup native land, a decision that threatened the health of Tacoma residents and accelerated the climate crisis.

Beth Doglio has worked in partnership with tribes, as an advocate for climate justice. She led the Power Past Coal, a coalition that includes tribes, stopped seven coal export terminals. Doglio is the only candidate to have the support from all three tribes in the district.

“We can no longer continue to build fossil fuel infrastructure. We need to build a clean energy economy,” Doglio said. Her actions show she can lead us into a future of 100% clean energy.

Climate change is an existential threat. The climate fires are only the beginning and we have 10 years to act. I am proud to support Beth Doglio and I urge all people in WA-10 to join me.

Mariana Sanchez, Tacoma

All those signs

“Signs, signs, everywhere a sign.” Mountains of trash after Nov. 3 in our landfills. And for what? Is there really any data to support that we change our vote because of the signs? If half the houses in my neighborhood have signs supporting one side and half have the opponents’ signs, what are we doing of value?

And the TV ads. I’ve already voted so I should get a code to put into the TV so all political ads are deleted.

I think the billions of dollars put into signs and ads would make a great start on feeding and housing those in need. It would put the sign makers out of work, but they could be employed handing out food or building homes — or making street signs for the new homes. Nothing is ever quite that simple, so I can’t wait for Nov. 4 when I can put away my signs for another 2 years.

Richard Hurst, Lacey

Approve Referendum 90

Senate Bill 5395 was passed this year to include age-appropriate and medically accurate sex education for students in grades K-12 in Washington state. Currently up to 40% of WA schools do not have a formalized curriculum. Opponents have placed this bill on the ballot to have it overturned. As an OB-GYN in this community, I strongly urge you to approve Ref. 90.

The introduction of appropriate and comprehensive sex education to students in grades K-12 would be a positive change. Grades K-3 would learn the importance of healthy relationships, personal boundaries, managing feelings and getting along with others. As children age, they would learn important medically accurate information about healthy relationships, sexually transmitted diseases, abstinence, contraception, affirmative consent, gender identity and orientation.

Comprehensive sex education has been shown to increase contraception usage in teens, delay time to first sexual experience, decrease teen pregnancy rates, decrease LGBTQ teen suicide rates and create equity in access.

Ref. 90 includes clear guidelines in each grade to keep the information age appropriate and school districts can select a recommended curriculum that works best in their community. Ref. 90 would allow parents to review the curriculum prior to implementation and, if not comfortable, opt their child out.

A vote for Referendum 90 will ensure young people in Washington state have vital, evidence-based, and inclusive information on sexual and reproductive health, consent, and healthy relationships, consistent with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology guidelines.

Annie Iriye, Olympia

Voter’s Guide info gap

My voter’s guide has a shocking gap: zero information about Loren Culp running for governor against Jay Inslee. If Culp is just a police chief from a tiny town, how could he ever run a big state? Here is why:

Loren Culp was born in Everett. He grew up in Republic, where his father owned the local hardware store. Loren left high school during his junior year and got his GED so he could go to work and get married. He and his wife, Barb, have been married for more than 40 years. Chief Culp served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He graduated with honors from NCO and Combat Engineer school. Leadership, organization, study, and management skills learned in the military serve him well every day.

Culp established a construction business in the Olympia area from scratch that thrived for over 20 years. Running a successful business does not happen accidentally. Vision, customer service, budgeting, employee issues, tax and regulation compliance are only some of the skills necessary to run a business in Washington state.

In 2010, Loren moved back “home” to the east side to be a police officer in Republic and served as narcotics and K-9 officer. He was promoted to sergeant, then police chief. His life experience has uniquely prepared him for leadership of Washington state. He is familiar with both east and west sides of the state. His practical, straight-forward solutions on current issues are at culpforgovernor.com

Brenda Windom, Shelton

Vote for Doglio

I am voting for Beth Doglio for Congress to represent the 10th Congressional District. I met Beth while we were working on a project supporting women and children’s education, nutrition, and health care needs. In that project Beth was focused on all the ways communities provide essential services families need to grow.

Beth has continued her support of that philosophy as our representative to the state Legislature. The thrust of her service has been to respond to the needs of our community in issues of housing, education, health, safety and climate. Beth will continue her clear commitment to support effective and responsive laws to address the needs of our friends and families. Beth is worthy of your support. Vote.

Karin Calhoun, Olympia

Vote Doglio for a healthier climate

Do you care about climate change and reversing the disastrous effects of our addiction to fossil fuels? If you do, please vote for Beth Doglio for Congress in the 10th District. Beth has been fighting for our environment and to stop policies that contribute to global climate change for her whole career.

Her opponent, Marilyn Strickland, as mayor of Tacoma, stood by, and at times supported, a liquid natural gas (LNG) plant at Tacoma’s port which is now being built. LNG is mainly methane, a climate disaster, which increases toxic air pollutants, and raises risks of fires and explosions on the site, which is near residential areas. The Puyallup tribe, among other groups, is working to stop this project.

Beth, on the other hand, passed a green construction bill for large commercial buildings in the state Legislature, and a bill to eliminate fossil fuels from our utilities by 2035, among other accomplishments. She has been endorsed by many environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters.

If you are concerned about the health of our environment and the dangers of climate change, vote for Beth Doglio for Congress!

Lisa Johnson, Olympia

Strickland supports working people

I am a proponent of Marilyn Strickland because of her strong support for working people. Contrary to what her opposition says, as City Council member and two-term Tacoma Mayor, Marilyn has a public record of accomplishments for the people. She led the way to revitalize Tacoma’s economy, investing in infrastructure and preserving jobs and businesses. She supported Universal Basic Income programs to meet basic needs. Under her leadership the city raised the minimum wage, passed paid sick leave, and improved the high school graduation rate.

Moreover, prior to national awareness of patterns of excessive police force, Marilyn required de-escalation training for police. She also was an early supporter of marriage equality and transgender rights.

Not only does Marilyn have experience as a successful elected leader, she also has private-sector leadership experience in support of working people. For example, in her position with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, she persuaded them to join the Washington State AFL-CIO in endorsing the Washington Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Act. She also launched a program that brought together landlords with vacant apartments, homeless people, and social services to provide basic needs.

I learned of Marilyn’s progressive leadership when she was Tacoma’s mayor and I served as an official at UW-Tacoma. I am disappointed in her opponent’s messages that try to show Marilyn as otherwise. In a political environment that often cruelly misrepresents opponents, I would hope that progressive candidates would be above such behavior.

Sharon Parker, Olympia