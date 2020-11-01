Letters to the editor for Nov. 1

We’re for Doglio

Beth Doglio has been a key member of the 22nd District legislative team for the last four years. She is a progressive leader who will step forward and support efforts to address climate change, housing, healthcare, and public safety. Beth has the passion and energy to stand up for the people of the 10th Congressional District.

It has been our honor to serve with Representative Doglio and try to keep up with her energetic efforts to address critical issues facing Washington state. She is a tireless supporter of our constituents. She would be a strong challenger for the Energizer Bunny!

In the Legislature she led the drive to give local governments additional authority to address homelessness, improve energy efficiency in buildings, and secure funding for Interfaith Works’ emergency shelter. She was a leader in gaining financial support for Lacey’s acclaimed Veterans Hub. Beth was instrumental in creating the Washington Women’s Commission. And this is only a partial list!

Beth was the first executive director of the Washington Conservation Voters, the leading environmental action organization in the state. Since 2007 she has served as the director of Climate Solutions, working to fight climate change.

As your 22nd District Senator and State Representative, we wholeheartedly endorse Beth Doglio for Congress and urge you to vote for her. She will take her boundless energy and knowledge to a place where it is dearly needed — the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sam Hunt, Senator, 22nd District

Laurie Dolan, State Representative, 22nd District

Vote to approve R-90

Our vote is our voice, and a vote to approve Referendum 90 is a way to support and protect the young people of Washington state.

The Comprehensive Sexual Health Education Bill (ESSB 5395) was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor last March, and the opportunity for voters to approve the bill is on the Nov. 3 ballot. The bill simply ensures that all students receive sexuality education that is medically accurate and age appropriate.

Contrary to misinformation that is circulating, under this bill parents can choose to excuse their children from sex ed classes. And early elementary children will receive only social-emotional education which includes how to use one’s words, and how to give and receive consent when playing with a friend.

Also, it is important to note that this bill allows school districts to select or create their own curriculum, as long as it meets the state standards.

Let’s make sure that all children have access to the high-quality sexual health education that they deserve. Please join me in voting, and when you do, vote to approve R-90.

Jodi Kline, Olympia

Use federal money to help people now

Thirteen years ago, the American public reaped what Congress and the financial institutions had sown in the prior decades: stagnant working-class wages, and reduction in our public service workforce: city, county, and state governments, education, emergency services, and law enforcement — the middle class in many towns and cities.

When neo-conservative, anti-government Republicans slash budgets using the Peoples’ Money, and then get re-elected for doing so, they follow with a tax break for the rich. Two or three years later, the number of poor, underemployed, employed-but-no-health-insurance citizens literally spill into the streets. Those earning $50,000 to $100,000 annually can’t save a nickel if they’ve got two kids and a dog to feed. Those folks are renting.

That was before COVID-19. Full circle. Like Obama before him, Biden will gather great minds and thoughtful thinkers to meet two flanks of the GOP pincer: hate ideology and economic ruin.

Biden knows he’ll be battling COVID-19 on equal fronts with hate and a spiraling economy. That spiral was forged by the GOP.

Unlike Clinton, Biden can’t shift debt to the states. Unlike Trump, he won’t abandon 50 states spending the People’s Money for COVID-19 response. The CDC needs money, so does NIH. Hurricanes, floods, and fire have wrecked communities in the past years.

We The People need help. Now! All of us. Everyone of us.

It’s our money. We gave it to the government. Give it back.

Tax the rich first.

Liza Rognas, Olympia

What does a vote for Inslee ensure?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s actions are bankrupting small businesses throughout the state. Most recently, the owner of Tumwater Lanes bowling alley was forced to sell to one of those developers who the Left Wing loves to hate rather than go bankrupt and lose their home and retirement. But the Left will support the zoning for the developer to do away with one of the few recreations we have left.

If re-elected, Inslee will want to push through a state income tax to “save” the state. All you liberal state government employees who haven’t lost jobs or businesses will be the first hit with that tax that is no longer fully deductible from your federal income tax — plus sales taxes will never go away. (Read your Voter’s Manual on all the taxes passed by the Legislature without a vote from the public last session.)

Hmmm. It’s time for Inslee to go.

Abigail Cutter, Olympia

Positive sides to the 2020 general election

With only days left until what many are saying may well be one of the most important elections in our history, here are a few thoughts of an old timer. (This is my 15th General Election.)

We have the best media/event mix in the world in place generating news/information which we can use to select our candidates/referenda/resolutions: print media, profit and non-profit TV networks, social media, campaign gatherings, virtual debates and more.

We have the most comprehensive system of checks and balances in place evidenced by our Constitution in the world. We have an extremely effective system decentralized to individual state levels, which allows our state Attorney General to challenge laws, executive orders, and administrative instructions that can be adjudicated upon by federal courts and more.

I am fortunate to have the ability to invest time in reading, listening, viewing, discussing news source input. I wish that I had invested more of my life and time in the previous 14 general elections!

I would encourage other voters to remember this general election and reach out to our representatives and request that they look into the areas which we all know deserve discussion and improvements when the election is completed.

Joe Collard, Yelm

Saying ‘yes’ to tribes and the environment means saying ‘no’ to Strickland





Don’t vote for Marilyn Strickland for the 10th Congressional District seat; the Puyallup Tribe is still suing Tacoma to stop construction of Puget Sound Energy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

It’s clear four years later it was all laid at the feet of Tacoma’s former mayor Mrs. Strickland and she green-lighted the project; now many Tacoma residents and the Puyallup tribe are fighting to keep Commencement Bay clean.

Mrs. Strickland is now seeking to represent the 10th District as a congresswoman; she doesn’t even live in the district at this time. I believe Mrs. Strickland will go on to exploit the Nisqually tribe as well as other regions of Thurston County. Tacomans have seen the real Mrs. Strickland and many cannot stand for her two-faced leadership.

Mrs. Strickland will sell out the 10th District’s land and resources. Aren’t we all lucky to have her.

Martin Cline, Tacoma