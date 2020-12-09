Letters to the editor for Dec. 9

Lost Republicans

I grew up in an evangelical home that stressed the values and virtues of the Republican Party. Even though my parents were ardent supporters of the right, they always encouraged their children to develop their own political philosophy. We found various points of contention that we would freely express without retribution. No matter what the debate, we knew that it had no bearing on our love, respect and loyalty to one another.

One thing I always felt was despite our differences, Republicans were critical thinkers who believed in a free exchange of ideas without retaliation or hostility. I always felt that they were “straight shooters” who placed integrity and honesty above everything else. Consequently, I had nothing but respect and admiration for numerous individuals who may not share some of my political ideals.

Now many “Republicans” have abandoned free and critical thought with a blind following of one individual. In relationship to my image of a poised and classy Republican, so many right-wing individuals should be labeled as “Trumpers.” These people don’t dissect ideas; they just listen to a tyrant who speaks without knowledge, facts or objectivity. They follow a person who cares only for himself and does not consider the health and well-being of others.

I look forward to the day when people again can freely exchange ideas, thoughts and questions without fear of retaliation. I would love to see the ideal of the Republican re-rooted in such historical figures as Lincoln, Eisenhower and McCain.

James MacDicken, Olympia

Oh goody, more apartments

More high-end apartments (also known as “market rate”) to be built in Thurston County. Do the reviewers of these proposals have a clue as to what new apartment rents go for now?

Sure, the folks up north are migrating south to Olympia/Lacey which will inevitably raise rents down here. Look what happened years ago when the Californians left and moved to Washington.

How many Joint Base Lewis McChord families will be able to afford rents of $2,000 and up for a small apartment?

And yet another view-killer built on West Bay. Hello, “Little Seattle.”

Andrea Parsons, Olympia

Alleged voter fraud

One must ask the question: Why would President Trump want to publicly admit he lost the election when misguided loyal voters are now sending him piles of their hard-earned money numbering hundreds of millions of dollars to keep alive his pretext that it will be used by him to carry on his legal fight of alleged mass voter fraud?

Unsubstantiated claims now proven numerous times in courts across the country to be of no legal worth and soon to be disregarded allow him a large slush fund upon leaving office to use at his discretion. Another perk from his many scams for self-enrichment while in office.

This latest ongoing exit scheme is being kept alive by Republican congressional leaders who, having taken a sworn oath to uphold the Constitution, blatantly disregard their commitment by remaining publicly silent about welcoming the newly elected president and vice-president while making snide remarks about their incoming cabinet members whose job first and foremost will be to try to “Make America Sane Again.”

These Republican leaders are doing a great disservice to our country and all of the American people by allowing our outgoing president to continue his planned grand exit strategy of creating lingering doubts about the electoral process, the very core of our democracy,

Robert Swanson, Olympia