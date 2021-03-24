Letters to the editor for March 24

Struggling families need cash assistance now

As you read this, thousands of families — maybe your next-door neighbors — are struggling to get by. Forced to choose between filling the fridge or keeping the lights on. Or maybe they’re trying to figure out how to manage a second job to eke by while also being there for their child who’s learning from home.

As a board member at the Statewide Poverty Action Network, I see this firsthand at every listening session and in every conversation with our members across the state of Washington.

Passing the Working Families Tax Credit is the best way for our lawmakers to alleviate the pressure on families who are struggling across our state.

The WFTC would provide 1 in 6 households, nearly 500,000 families, an annual income boost of $500 to $950. Though it may not sound like much, it’s a game-changer for folks living hand-to-mouth.

Even before COVID-19, too many families couldn’t keep up with the rising costs of rent, childcare, and healthcare. Now with the economy in a tailspin, even more families are out of work or have had hours cut.

The cash that the Working Families Tax Credit would provide will directly help the many families who are struggling and don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.

I strongly urge our lawmakers to deliver this relief NOW, and I ask that you join me in sending them this message.

Rob Richards, Olympia

A response to the crisis of homelessness

In a letter to the editor on March 17, Bruce Carr urged the Governor to declare a state of emergency for homelessness. Although he does not specify what actions he wants to address the crisis, his mention of the National Guard and relocation indicates he would like the current encampments to be disbanded and moved elsewhere.

I am not an expert on causes and solutions to homelessness, but I do have some suggestions to fill in some of the details to “be worked out after the emergency is declared.” These include:

▪ High quality health care readily available to everyone.

▪ Mental health resources available during a crisis and life-long support.

▪ Treatment for addiction and harm reduction resources available when requested.

▪ Available housing that is truly affordable to people at every income level.

▪ High quality child care affordable for all families.

▪ Removal of barriers to employment and housing for people convicted of felonies who have completed their sentences.

▪ Financial support to live a dignified life for people with disabilities who are unable to work despite the resources listed above.

I fully agree that there is a crisis and “the full resources of the state of Washington need to go into this.”

Meryl Birn, Olympia

The scourge of modified cars

I live in Lacey and my comment or complaint is about the modified cars that seem to be taking over Lacey! I live on Lake Hills Street Southeast and you can hear them blocks away as they speed here on 54th Avenue along with Ruddell Road.

I live across the street were there are four modified cars coming and going at all hours. I have called Lacey Police and was told yes, the cars are illegal but there is little they can do. The noise level from them can rattle my house windows.

Could the police not put the word out that these cars are illegal and they can be fined? Is there no help out there at all? There are state and county laws about mufflers and noise and public disturbance.

Michael A. Geltz, Lacey