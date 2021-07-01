Letters to the editor for July 1

Keep port and county districts in sync

The June 22 Olympian article “Port of Olympia Commission votes to grow to 5 members. Zita asks: Why now?” tells us that Port Commissioners Joe Downing and Bill McGregor want to use taxpayer dollars to fund a ballot proposal to approve of a five-member commission and to pay for the cost of redistricting the Port.

Why not wait for Thurston County’s redistricting and keep port and county districts in sync?

This appears to be yet another inappropriate use of our taxes!

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

The future of our democracy is at stake

The future of American democracy is at risk. The ugly, violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 and anti-voting rights bills introduced in state legislatures threaten the survival of our security and freedom as a nation. These attacks strike the core of what makes that security and freedom possible: the right to vote.

The federal bill known as For the People Act, which would neutralize these attacks on our democracy, contains provisions which are broadly popular with Americans across the political spectrum. However, the GOP Senate used the filibuster as a weapon of mass obstruction to prevent its consideration.

Given these circumstances, support of the For the People Act by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington is meaningless unless they champion its cause by wielding their considerable power and influence to forthrightly and publicly support ending the filibuster to pass it.

Senators Cantwell and Murray, we have a five-alarm fire for democracy, and the filibuster allowed a minority of Senators to stop us from putting it out. You pledged to uphold and defend the Constitution, which enshrines our voting rights as a nation. We urgently need you to make good on that pledge.

Lisa Ornstein, Olympia

The human shield

Picture this: The voice warns against the perils of Joe Biden’s socialist agenda. It goes on to say that it is up to everyday Americans to come together for a better future

We see the speaker. It is Sen. Tim Scott, the guy Republicans trot out to pretend that the party hasn’t changed. There are no Neo-Nazis running around Congress spouting the big lie. There really was no attempt to overthrow the will of everyday Americans — we should believe Jan. 6 was like a panty raid with Confederate flags, weaponry and bear spray.

We’re not supposed to notice that Republicans killed the Jan. 6Commission on the grounds this act of political violence was too political for everyday Americans.

We’re not supposed to notice the Republicans voted against the COVID-19 relief package of 2021; we’re not supposed to notice that everyday Americans should not be entitled to benefit from a raised minimum wage, an idea opposed by Sen. Scott coming from a state whose minimum wage sits at $7.25. Does anyone believe a higher minimum wage puts the country in peril of socialism?

We are not supposed to notice that police reform is on the rocks under the careful guidance of Sen. Scott. Killer cops will continue to find sanctuary in the Republican party.

What we are supposed to notice is how well Sen. Scott looks in a suit and how well-spoken he is. He is not the face of the Republican party. He is, only, its willing human shield.

Howie Solomon, Olympia