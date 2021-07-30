Letters to the editor for July 30

Mail your ballot

As chair or the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, I worked hard to make voting easy and provide access to democracy.

Your ballot is mailed to you; it has a postage-paid return envelope; it can be mailed or deposited in one of the many safe and secure ballot drop boxes in Thurston County. Voting is free, accessible and easy.

Now all you have to do is fill out the ballot, put it into the safety sleeve and envelope, sign the envelope and put it in a mail box or drop box. Don’t let others determine the future of our local governments.

Take a few minutes and vote. Our democracy depends upon your vote!

State Sen. Sam Hunt, Olympia

Clifthorne has my vote for Olympia School Board

I have known Scott Clifthorne for five years and he has my vote for Olympia School Board.

I have seen him lead with empathy, compassion and a steadfast consideration of the rapidly changing science during this unprecedented school year. Scott listens to all voices and genuinely cares about Olympia’s schools and children. I trust him to make good choices and to consider the many facets of all the challenges and opportunities facing our schools.

I have seen Scott in the role of soccer coach for my son, who as a 4-year-old felt too shy to run onto the soccer field by himself. Scott held his hand during each game, running next to him the whole time, meeting him exactly where he was, and helping him to build confidence in himself.

Scott is dedicated to our community and I could not be more proud to give him my vote.

Tish Conway-Cranos, Olympia

Vote for Evans for collaboration at the Port

Well, here we go. E. J. Zita has fired both barrels of invective, disseminating information that she knows to be false about Port Commissioner candidate Amy Evans’ real estate transactions. Zita is fully aware no fee has been paid to Evans at this time.

Amy has returned to her homeplace to settle, make a living, and contribute to the well-being of Thurston County. As a business person, she contributes to the healthy growth of the community, but also devotes many hours of service to solve the thorny issues that we face.

Her platform is one of collaboration, of using the breadth of common ground so many of us share. She is confident enough to understand and accept viewpoints that she may not agree with, and she will keep those opinions in mind as she approaches issues.

Most of us want to get paid for work we do. Unlike a salary, commissions are inconsistent and paid only when a transaction is completed. I can tell you that real estate commissions are earned only by hard work and persistence, both of which she will need as a Port Commissioner.

So let’s stop with the false and negative campaigning, shall we? Let’s welcome someone who believes we all share a rather wide middle ground. Collaboration is in short supply, but if we elect Amy as our new Port Commissioner, we will see a brighter and more generous day.

And by the way, she does not accept political contributions greater than $250.

Priscilla Terry, Olympia