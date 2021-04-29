Lacey has a plan for a new park and greenways. Here’s your chance to comment

The city of Lacey invites the public to participate in a virtual open house for the master plan for Greg Cuoio Park and associated greenways, the city announced. The master plan area is shown in red. Provided by City of Lacey

The city of Lacey invites is inviting the public to participate in a virtual open house on the master plan for Greg Cuoio Park and associated greenways from 6-8 p.m. May 12.

Cuoio is a longtime former city manager for Lacey.

The master plan encompasses 537 acres of public open space in northwest Lacey, including Greg Cuoio Park, Pleasant Glade Park, and the Palm Creek headwaters. The space is primarily undeveloped and includes mature forests, streams and creeks, wetlands, and other natural features and ecosystems, according to the city.

“Public input is vital to the success of the master plan process,” said Lacey’s Parks, Culture, and Recreation Director Jen Burbidge in a statement. “The ultimate goal is to create a place for residents and visitors to experience and learn about this pristine area, while preserving the site’s natural amenities and minimizing our footprint on the land.”

Those who would like to provide feedback can register for the online open house at ci.lacey.wa.us/GCPGMP. For more information, go to: ci.lacey.wa.us/GCPGMP.