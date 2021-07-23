Despite state COVID restrictions ending, this Olympia water park will remain closed

Families fill the flowing stream in the East Bay Public Plaza during the 2014 Sand in the City celebration in downtown Olympia. Staff Photographer

Despite the state ending COVID-19 restrictions and summer heat prompting families to look for ways to cool off, East Bay Public Plaza and its stream will remain closed for the remainder of the summer — and possibly the year.

The plaza is owned and operated by LOTT Clean Water Alliance, which manages Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater’s wastewater treatment. LOTT closed the plaza, its stream and its WET science center during the pandemic to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Joanne Lind, a spokesperson for LOTT, said in an email that complying with state and local guidelines for water parks would require more staff than LOTT has. “Due to the staffing resources that would be required, it is not currently feasible to open the stream,” Lind wrote.

But LOTT may not need to hire that staff anymore. Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening guidelines presented in his “Ready Washington Plan” allow businesses in all sectors to reopen at usual capacity and operations, except for large indoor events with 10,000 or more people. The reopening plan does not mention special restrictions for water parks or any outdoor recreation facilities.

Several of Olympia’s other water features have reopened for the summer and don’t have safety protocols in place.

The Heritage Park Fountain is operational again and Woodruff Park’s “Sprayground” is also open. Families have been visiting the two parks to beat the heat all summer.

However, the pressurized fountains at Heritage and Woodruff parks might not be the best place for toddlers and infants to play. East Bay Plaza, however, a shallow stream where young children could wade and splash around.

According to Lind, LOTT will most likely open the park in spring 2022, because “we want to open when it’s safe to do so.”