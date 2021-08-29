Thurston County warns of toxic algae bloom at Long Lake, lifts Lake Lawrence advisory

The city of Lacey has closed the beach and swimming area of Long Lake because of toxic blue-green algae until the county can confirm toxicity levels are below 8 micrograms per liter. Long Lake Park, however, remains open to the public. sbloom@theolympian.com

Visitors to Long Lake in Lacey should avoid swimming in the water due to a toxic algae bloom, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

PHSS staff tested the lake on Wednesday and issued an advisory on Friday. The lab results show toxin levels of microcystin at 17 micrograms per liter, per the advisory. That’s over twice the state advisory level of 8 ug/L.

Microcystin is a liver toxin that may cause cancer in humans, according to a county news release. Drinking the affected water can cause illness in livestock and pets as well.

Staff will continue to collect samples every week until the algae bloom clears, the release says. They have also posted warning signs at the boat launch and around the lake.

In response, the city of Lacey closed the beach and swimming area of Long Lake until PHSS can confirm microcystin toxicity levels are below the state advisory level.

However, Long Lake Park will remain open to the public, according to the city.

On Friday, PHSS lifted a toxic algae warning for Lake Lawrence south of Yelm. Lab results for samples collected on Aug. 9 showed a microcystic toxicity level of 15 ug/L, per the PHSS.

Subsequent samples collected on Aug. 16 and 24 had toxicity levels at 0.2 and 3 ug/L which are both well below the state advisory level, according to a state data base.

PHSS lifts these advisories after two consecutive weeks of testing return safe levels.

In the event of a toxic algae bloom, health officials advise people to avoid swimming, wading, wind surfing and water skiing.

Those with boats should avoid areas with scum and anglers should not eat fish that come from the lake, per the officials.

People who contact the water can develop stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea and allergic reactions, according to PHSS. More information on harmful algal blooms can be found on the PHSS website.