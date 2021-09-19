Search continues for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

Jerren Fisher Courtesy

A 26-year-old man has been missing in Olympic National Park since Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

Jerren Fisher’s last known location was the Graves Creek Trailhead in the Quinault Rain Forest.

Fisher had a wilderness permit for Sept. 8-12 and was planning on camping at Enchanted Valley, Marmot Lake, Camp Pleasant, and Sundown Lake before returning to his vehicle via Graves Creek Trailhead, according to a news release.

A family member reported Fisher overdue to park dispatch on Thursday. Crews searched for him Friday and Saturday, including at Wynoochee Pass Trail and the switchbacks in the Seven Stream area, according to the release.

Fisher is 5-foot-11 with light brown hair in a ponytail and has a beard. He is known to hike in tie dye T-shirts and bright colors.

Anyone with information about Fisher, or anyone in the area of Enchanted Valley, the North Fork Skokomish Trail or Six Ridge between Sept. 8-16, is asked to call or text the tipline at 888-653-0009.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:42 AM.