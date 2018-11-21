The holiday season is a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, and that usually includes your pets. Before you feed them the delicious food from the table, make sure to watch our video to find out if that food could hurt your pet.
A man taking items from cars in Oregon on Nov. 19 led police on a chase before jumping from his vehicle and being pinned beneath its wheel. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Dept. said Isaiah John Gellatly will be charged with a number of crimes.
Zoo Atlanta showed off its newest sloth in a video by Jodi Carrigan on November 16, 2018. "Sometimes you just need to wash your face after a big meal! Bonnie and her baby are doing great behind the scenes!" it wrote on Facebook.
CHP - Donner Pass shared a surveillance video of a bear wondering into the station, past the vending machines on November 18, 2018. As of Wednesday, the video had been share over 1,200 times and had 144 comments.
Amazon's Prime delivery vans have come to Lexington. Some goods received by Amazon customers will be delivered by the vans, while some will still be delivered via carriers such as the U.S. Postal Service.
Sitting in the landmark waterside restaurant, The Oyster House, new owners Patrick Knutson (left) and Scott McKinney outline their reopening plans and the goal of preserving both the flavor and feel of the historic restaurant along Percival Landing.
Northport Fire Rescue demonstrated how deep frying a turkey can go wrong and a grease fire erupts. To do a turkey fry right, the bird must be fully thawed, the pot must have the correct amount of oil and the oil should be about 350 degrees.
Aida Little of Minnesota was diagnosed with Waardenburg syndrome, which can cause deafness. She received cochlear implants, which allowed her to hear her parents for the first time. See the moment in this video from Mayo Clinic.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the annual White House tradition of pardoning a turkey for Thanksgiving. Peas beat out Carrots to be the pardoned turkey on November 20, 2018.
