Restaurant inspections for Sept. 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mediterranean Breeze
2302 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 22: Reinspection (0 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Due to an oversight, a reinspection was posted by Thurston County Health Department for Mediterranean Breeze on June 22, but not published in The Olympian. During that inspection, there were no violations noted, and all previous violations had been corrected.
Domino’s Pizza
4530 Martin Way E., Lacey
Aug. 8: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Potentially hazardous food was in temperature danger zone: Boneless chicken in foil wrap at 43-47 degrees.
Mariachi Alegra
19947 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Aug. 8: Routine check (0 red; 11 blue)
Comments: Blue — Extra knives being stored between edge of work table and wall. Install cleanable storage rack. Doors and handles of refrigeration have food debris and grime build-up. Clean and sanitize hand-contact surfaces. End wall of prep line has paint that has worn thin. Surface must be easily cleanable and durable. Chrome-plated mixing rod is not food grade approved. Remove it from use.
Best Western Tumwater
5188 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Sept. 1: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — The plastic door handle trim of the two-door Turbo Air refrigerator is cracked and broken. Repair with adhesive tape does not allow proper cleaning. Dishwasher does not provide adequate sanitizing rinse temperature of 160 degrees minimum.
Sushi House
2000 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
Aug. 29: Routine check (40 red; 6 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee observed soiling gloves and rinsing hands in the handwash sink with gloves on. Also, another employee was observed washing hands without using soap, then drying hands with a wiping cloth. Employees must wash hands after soiling gloves and before putting on new gloves. Employees should wash hands for a least 20 seconds using soap and drying with a clean paper towel. Raw, whole shell eggs observed in walk-in cooler over ready-to-eat produce. Raw eggs and meats must be stored below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Three-door prep cooler observed with tofu, chicken and shrimp between 45-49 degrees. Also, the center sushi display case with ahi tuna was at 43 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below at all times. Blue — Mold growth accumulated on ice machine. Garbage area has accumulated debris and old equipment.
Panera Bread
1320 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Aug. 25: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler cards are not current. More than five employees’ cards are expired. Several potentially hazardous foods stored in bottom drawers of prep tables are in temperature danger zone. Sliced tomatoes were 44 degrees, chicken was 43 degrees, and deli meats were 43 degrees.
Arby’s
532 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Aug. 22: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Chicken salad in walk-in, covered, was at a depth greater than 4 inches, and was 48 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or colder.
Burger King
125 College St. SE, Lacey
Aug. 29: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Taco Bell
182 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Aug 26: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Lemon Grass Cafe
5801 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Sept. 7: Routine check (10 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Quantity of shrimp out of refrigeration has reached temperatures between 49-59 degrees. Take out only an amount that can be completed in 30 minutes. Wiping towels had little to no sanitizer. Towels should be stored in containers of sanitizer between use. Knife stored in gap between work table and equipment.
Fatso’s
3205 Martin Way, Olympia
Aug. 9: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Doors and handles of two-door freezer unclean. Flooring throughout kitchen is worn through or torn to sub-floor in places. Seal on reach-in door to walk-in is torn and should be replaced.
Five Guys Burgers
1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Aug. 9: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Jack in the Box
8215 Martin Way E., Lacey
Aug. 8: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Toxic substances not properly labeled.
Jimmy John’s
4530 Martin Way, Olympia
Aug. 8: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Cut lettuce was 44-45 degrees, sliced tomatoes were 44 degrees, and deli meat was between 43 and 44 degrees.
