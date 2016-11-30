Restaurant inspections for Nov. 30

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Happy Teriyaki VIII
2915 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Oct. 20: Routine check (40 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Rice noodles observed cooling in single-door cooler at 78 degrees in a covered container. Walk-in cooler with several foods between 44-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder. Spray bottles of bleach were unlabeled. Blue — In-use rice scoops were in stagnant 70 degree water. In-use utensils must be stored in ice water or dry at room temperature and washed every four hours.
Jay’s Farmstand
1713 State Ave. NE, Olympia
Oct. 24: Routine check (45 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Vegetables observed in three-compartment sink. Foods must be washed and rinsed in food prep sink and not dish sink. Salsa verde observed cooling in an ice bath at 96 degrees. No cooling logs were available to track cooling process. Unlabeled chemical in spray bottle. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer unavailable at time of inspection. Sanitizer is required to sanitize food prep surfaces.
Pita Pit
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
Oct. 10: Routine check (50 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee observed changing tasks from warewashing to cash handling to food prep and putting on gloves without washing hands. Special sauce stored at room temperature. The sauce is a potentially hazardous food and must be maintained at 41 degrees or colder. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 24, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Brewery City Pizza
4353 Martin Way, Olympia
Oct. 11: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee placed gloves on without washing hands after changing tasks. Handwash sink had ice in it and was being used as a dump sink. Blue — Sanitizer test strips not available at time of inspection.
Dickey’s BBQ Pit
1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Oct. 19: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Restroom handwash sinks lack hot water, and front kitchen handwash sink lacks soap. Chicken stored over raw pork in walk-in cooler. Person in charge was unable to pull up overnight cooking data on computer. Overnight cooking records must be available during routine inspections. Blue — Soda machine nozzles and ice machine dispenser have some buildup.
Dairy Queen
6530 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Oct. 26: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Nisqually Bar & Grill
10323 Martin Way E, Olympia
Sept. 29: Routine check (40 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Bar employee placed one glove on without washing hands, and kitchen employee did not wash hands before placing gloves on after changing tasks. Kitchen does not have dedicated handwash sink. Three-compartment sink being used for food prep, handwashing and warewashing. Disclosure statement for foods that can be served raw or cooked to order was missing. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were unavailable.
El Sarape
5409 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Oct. 25: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Three pans of shredded chicken in walk-in cooler were at temperatures from 44-48 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperatures of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Drain line of handwash sink in front kitchen leaks.
Saint Martin’s Harned Hall
5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Oct. 13: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Taco Time
3501 Pacific Ave., Lacey
Oct. 19: Routine check (5 red; 7 blue)
Comments: Red — Refried beans in steam table as measured in center region of pan were at 130-131 degrees. Other outer regions were 165-179 degrees. Product should be stirred regularly throughout the day, and temperature and water level of steam table should be monitored. Blue — Restore the air gap at drain line of food sink. Wall section exterior of walk-in cooler has damaged and missing tile, and damaged wall material.
Vic’s Pizzeria
233 Division St. NW, Olympia
Oct. 27: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Raw, whole-shell egg observed in two-door cooler over ready-to-eat cooked chicken.
Chuck E. Cheese
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 29: Routine check (60 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Person in charge was unable to answer food safety questions. Thirteen employees are missing foodhandler cards, including the manager and person in charge. Ham observed being thawed under running water in handwash sink. Garlic-butter sauce stored on counter at 71 degrees. Garlic-butter sauce is regularly stored at room temperature, when label clearly says “keep refrigerated.” Chicken in pizza prep cooler was between 44-46 degrees, blue cheese salad dressing was between 60-62 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Blue — No food thermometer available during inspection. Wiping cloth sanitizer bucket had no sanitizer. Dishwasher sanitizing cycle had no sanitizer. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 13, at which time there were repeat violations noted and a second reinspection was scheduled. Reinspection: A reinspection was scheduled for Oct. 27, at which time one employee was still without a foodhandler card.
