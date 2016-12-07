Restaurant inspections for Dec. 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pisa Pizza
Capital Mall, Olympia
Oct. 13: Routine check (110 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Owner observed handling money and then changing tasks to prepare ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Two pans of pasta were cooling on counter covered at 85 degrees. Pasta had been prepared 90 minutes prior. Front display pizzas at 97 degrees. All potentially hazardous food must be kept in hot holding at 135 degrees or above. Fresh herb and garlic in oil at 63 degrees on the counter. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods is not permitted. Sliced cucumber, tomato and romaine in front cold holding unit between 52-59 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Chlorine test strips were unavailable. Food prep and three-compartment sink have leaking plumbing. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 27 at which time all violations had been corrected.
Wagner’s Pizza Annex
1005 Capitol Way S, Olympia
Oct. 27: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Open-top cooler was holding all items between 48-50 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder.
Occasions Catering
1615 State St. NE, Olympia
Oct. 28: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Soba Oriental Cuisine
Olympia Farmers Market
Oct. 28: Routine check (25 red; 7 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked chicken left on top of chest freezer was 101 degrees. Blue — Mesh bag of onions in use but left on floor. Child in storage room.
Olympia Underground
109 Legion Way SW, Olympia
Nov. 4: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One worker had an expired foodhandler card.
McDonald’s
19734 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Nov. 7: Routine check (10 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — the water temperature at the handwash sink by the fry station does not get hotter than 72 degrees. It must be between 100-120 degrees. Blue — The refrigerator at the sandwich prep line has a badly cracked gasket seal to its door and does not seal properly.
SPSCC Food Service
2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia
Oct. 25: Routine check (60 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed using bare hand to plate french fries. Brussels sprouts were cooling in two coolers at 46-50 degrees and covered with wrap. Bakery front display cooler ambient temperature was 49-50 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain temperatures of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Single-use utensils had handles facing down. Utensils should be placed in holders with handles up to prevent contamination. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Nov. 9 at which time all violations had been corrected.
Dirty Dave’s
3939 Martin Way, Lacey
Nov. 8: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooled spaghetti pasta in two plastic tubes in walk-in cooler at temperatures of 43 and 45 degrees. These were cooled approximately 72 and 24 hours previously. These must be cooled to 41 degrees within six hours. Blue — Light fixtures with glass lamp tubes need covers or shielded lamps to prevent breakage of glass.
El Sarape
4043 Martin Way, Olympia
Nov. 2: Routine check (50 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee did not wash hands after removing and changing gloves after handling raw meat. Large portion of ground meat being hot held in steam table was at 107-119 degrees. Hot holding must maintain temperatures of 165 degrees. Blue — Employee with gloved hands contaminated by handling raw meats touched refrigerator door. Handwash sink had standing water in basin because of clogged drain line.
Hop Jack’s
4739 Avery Court SE, Lacey
Nov. 16: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee with expired foodhandler card.
Dairy Queen
19742 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Nov. 14: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes in top of both prep refrigerators at temperatures from 42-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperatures of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Stand-up dust pan stored in food prep sink for cleaning. Use mop sink for that purpose.
Las Palmas Jarochas
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Nov. 10: Routine check (0 red; 7 blue)
Comments: Blue — Flooring and other areas still undergoing repair. Presence of flies in establishment.
