Restaurant inspections for Dec. 7

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees Pause

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University

2:46 Highlights: Capital rallies late to top Centralia, 61-55