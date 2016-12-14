Restaurant inspections for Dec. 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pho Saigon 8
4045 Martin Way, Lacey
Nov. 10: Routine check (40 red, 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Large stock pot full of beef stew cooling in refrigerator with food depth at 8 inches. Food depth should not be greater than 2 inches. Food previously cooled in ice bath to 65, but must be cooled to 41 degrees or refrigerated with 2-inch depth. Several slices of pork in bowl on grill without heat. Large tub of bean sprouts in water were at 45 degrees. The sprouts must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Sanitizer prepared too strong. Purple tubs used for sprouts and other herbs are not food grade or approved for food use.
Taco Bell
3815 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Nov. 10: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Greenery
The Evergreen State College, Olympia
Nov. 14: Routine check (25 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Diced steamed potatoes were cooling under refrigeration on baking sheet, covered in wrap at 56 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method. Blue — Spatula was being stored in stagnant 75-degree water. In-use utensils must be stored dry and washed every four hours, or maintained at 41 degrees or below or 135 degrees or above.
Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza
8825 Tallon Lane SE, Lacey
Nov. 3: Routine check (45 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Handwashing facilities are inadequate. Three sinks not properly operational or stocked. Hot water is dripping, there are no paper towels, and there are leaks under the basins. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods. Garlic in oil/butter mix was 56 degrees, and pesto mix was 69 degrees. Lettuce mix in prep unit was 47-49 degrees, cheese cake was 44-45 degrees, and cut lettuce in walk-in was 56-59 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were not available.
Pho Hoa
1120 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey
Nov. 7: Routine check (35 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Handwash sink was inaccessible. Dishes were stored in sink. Fresh rolls in covered container in prep unit between 45-54 degrees. Noodles on counter in covered container in 10-inch depth at 77 degrees. Proper cooling by an approved method must be observed. Blue — Several foods were being improperly thawed on counter and in water bath. Ware washing machine not sanitizing properly.
Subway
1401 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey
Sept. 27: Routine check (45 red, 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler card unavailable for working employee. Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds before putting on gloves after changing tasks. Rear handwash sink was inaccessible. Potentially hazardous foods in temperature danger zone in two cold-holding units. Sliced tomatoes in under-counter unit were 43-45 degrees, cut lettuce and cut spinach both were 43 degrees in walk-in, and sliced deli meat in walk-in was 44 degrees, as was guacamole. Blue — Two cold-holding units operating above 41 degrees and were unable to maintain foods at less than 44 degrees. Sanitizer in bleach bucket was too weak. Food prep sink drain line improperly attached. Re-inspection: Facility appears to have an under-counter unit not functioning properly and has been removed from service.
St. Martin’s Cafe
5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Sept. 22: Routine check (55 red, 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee placed gloves on without properly washing hands after changing tasks. Clam chowder prepared in 5-gallon containers with lids on in walk-in cooler one day prior were 46-49 degrees. Tomatoes prepared two days prior were 54 degrees in walk-in. Pasta in covered metal pans was 48 degrees. Glass door reach-in in hallway was not cold-holding foods at proper temperature. Blue — Refrigerator units are not functioning properly to hold potentially hazardous foods at correct temperature and need to be repaired or replaced. Sanitizer in bucket was too weak. Test strips for sanitizer were unavailable. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted Oct. 13 at which time there were 25 red violations noted. Re-inspection: A second re-inspection was conducted on Oct. 27 at which time all violations had been corrected.
Happy Teriyaki III
1107 College St. SE, Lacey
Oct. 4: Routine check (110 red, 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Employees were seen putting on gloves without first washing hands after changing tasks. Hand sinks were being used to fill containers and to wash buckets. Raw whole shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat salads in merchandiser. Noodles in merchandiser were 54-57 degrees. Cut cabbage was 44-62 degrees. Egg drop soup placed in ice below line of product and unattended, with no log maintained. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods observed. Fried rice in under-counter reach-in was 64-68 degrees. Digital thermometer was not reading accurately. Facility is using five merchandising units to cold store open potentially hazardous foods. Owner needs to replace merchandising units with commercial refrigerator. Sanitizer in buckets was too weak. Blue — Sanitizer in warewashing machine was too weak, and test strips were not available. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted Nov. 2, at which time no violations were noted.
Cheers Bar & Grill
5815 Lacey Blvd. SE, Lacey
Nov. 20: Routine check (15 red, 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Whole shell raw eggs stored above tortillas in prep unit. Potentially hazardous foods in prep unit were 42-49 degrees. Blue — Sanitizer in bucket was too weak and had not been prepared in bar area. Ice machine interior metal and shield were cracked and in disrepair. Bar warewashing machine was not properly sanitizing.
Casa Mia
4426 Martin Way, Lacey
Nov. 7: Routine check (15 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Three workers had expired foodhandler cards. One pan of pasta in prep unit was between 46-56 degrees.
