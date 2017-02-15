Restaurant inspections for Feb. 15

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Jack in the Box
520 Plum St. SE, Olympia
Dec. 23: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — No sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket.
Domino’s Pizza
533 Custer Way, Tumwater
Jan. 4: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Pellegrino’s
205 Cleveland Ave., Tumwater
Jan. 4: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express
575 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Jan. 10: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One handwash sink lacks paper towels due to a broken towel dispenser.
Lemon Grass Cafe
5801 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Jan. 9: Routine check (40 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Four blocks of frozen shrimp in three-pound portions were thawing at room temperature in a tub. These must be thawed in refrigerator or under cold running water. Two five-gallon buckets of broth on floor, one at 130 degrees and one at 167 degrees. These must be prepared immediately for proper cooling. Done in ice bath. Soap dispenser empty at handwash sink next to food prep area. Sanitizer supply and in-use towels had no chlorine. Several workers had expired foodhandler cards.
Jersey Mike’s
4131 Martin Way E., Lacey
Dec. 19: Routine check (50 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed hands for less than the required 20 second minimum. Meatballs were between 114-117 degrees and marinara was between 118-123 degrees. Hot holding must maintain temperature of 135 degrees or above. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted Jan. 9, at which time no violations were noted.
Eagan’s Drive-In & Espresso
6400 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Jan. 5: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Wagon Burgers
7205 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Jan. 11: Routine check (20 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Lettuce being rinsed/soaked in dishwashing three-compartment sink. Food sink must be used. No soap in dispenser at handwash sink in back kitchen area. Blue — No sanitizer detected in final rinse in dishwasher.
Ramirez To Go
2400 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Jan. 12: Routine check (30 red, 10 blue)
Comments: Red — One six-inch pan of refried beans was between 49-50 degrees, one pan of tamales was between 47-50 degrees, and four pans of rice were between 47-56 degrees. All were leftovers and were not cooled using an approved method. Digital food thermometer was not working at time of inspection. Blue — Tamales, salsas and tortillas not properly labeled. Sanitizer test strips unavailable at time of inspection.
Bayview Thriftway
516 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Jan. 6: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Chipotle
Capital Mall, Olympia
Jan. 3: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Figaro’s Pizza
19810 Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Dec. 30: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Corrugated plastic round boards and corrugated cardboard rounds used to hold rolled-out crust dough are being cleaned and re-used. The material and design of these items do not allow for them to be properly cleaned for re-use.
Taco Time
5320 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater
Dec. 29: Routine check (0 red, 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Ice scoop found directly stored in ice of drink dispenser ice bin.
