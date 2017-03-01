Restaurant inspections for March 1

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible, or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: Not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation, and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: A worn floor that needs replacing.
Jimmy John’s
1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Jan. 17: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had expired food-handler cards.
Phoebe’s
1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Jan. 17: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Test strips for sanitizer were unavailable at time of inspection.
Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen
4419 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Jan. 11: Routine check (45 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Three employees’ food-handler cards were missing at time of inspection. Employee rinsed thermometer in the hand-wash sink. Hand-wash sinks are for handwashing only. Raw, whole shelled eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in three-door reach-in cooler. Salsa in walk-in cooler was 85 degrees in large 5 gallon container. Par-cooked chicken in single-door prep cooler was at 60 degrees at a depth between 4 and 6 inches. All potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method. Blue — Dishwasher had no sanitizer in the rinse cycle.
La Quinta Inn & Suites
4707 Park Center Ave. NE, Lacey
Jan. 17: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Accurate thermometer was unavailable. Infra-red thermometer provided does not provide internal temperature. Blue — Sanitizer bucket not made at time of inspection.
Best Western
8326 Quinault Drive NE, Lacey
Jan. 17: Routine check (25 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked potatoes were 59 degrees under prep table in colander. Potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method.
4th Ave. Tavern
210 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Jan. 19: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Electronic solar-powered thermometer not working.
Great India Cuisine
116 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Jan. 13: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — In salad condiment bar, cut salad is 45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. In women’s restroom, hot water turned off because spigot not shutting off — this is a repeat violation.
Vic’s Pizzeria
2822 Capitol Blvd., Olympia
Jan. 13: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
McDonald’s
715 Plum St., Olympia
Jan. 19: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Basil Leaf
235 Divison St. NW, Olympia
Jan. 12: Routine check (50 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed hands in three-compartment sink. Hand-washing should happen in hand-wash sink only. Shrimp in single-door reach-in was 87 degrees cooling at a depth of 4 inches. Rice noodles were at 56 degrees at a depth of 4 inches in a covered container. All potentially hazardous foods must be cooled in a depth of 2 inches and uncovered so foods cool quickly. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted Jan. 23, at which time all violations had been corrected.
