Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Safura
4160 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey
Feb. 15: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Spinokopita prepared the previous day was in the walk-in cooler at 42-46 degrees. Sliced tomatoes in top of prep table were 42 degrees, and sliced tomatoes in bottom of prep unit were 44 degrees. Both top and bottom of prep unit were not holding foods at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Prep table was not holding potentially hazardous foods at proper temperature.
Office Bar & Grill
2030 Mottman Road SW, Olympia
Feb. 10: Routine check (10 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had expired foodhandler cards. Consumer advisory was absent on regular and specials menu where hamburgers and steaks are listed. If these foods are cooked to customer preference, an advisory is required. Blue — Knife was being stored in a cardboard sleeve. Utensils should be stored in a cleanable rack or surface.
Westside Tavern
1815 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Feb. 27: Routine check (30 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards. Sani-bucket was placed in handwash sink. Handwash sink must be clear for handwashing at all times. Reheated chili in steam table was at 85 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be reheated to 165 degrees.
Bangkok Thai Restaurant
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Feb. 27: Routine check (25 red; 6 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked tofu in bowl of water at 69 degrees; cooked shrimp in bowl at 83 degrees; large preparation of sauteed cabbage, lettuce and meat draining in colandar in utility sink was at 79-119 degrees. All of these foods need to be properly cooled. Blue — Quart-size bag of frozen meat thawing at room temperature. Thaw frozen foods in refrigerator or under cold running water. Interior of single prep refrigerator is unclean and has a lot of accumulated food debris and grime.
Chuck E. Cheese
Capital Mall, Olympia
Feb. 24: Routine check (30 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards. One employee was seen using bare hands to push a piece of pizza on to a plate. Blue — Stand mixer is in disrepair and risks potential food contamination. Several non-food contact surfaces are unclean.
2 Mile House Pub & Eatery
4221 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Feb. 24: Routine check (30 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had an expired foodhandler card. Employee was using bare hands to slice a ready-to-eat sandwich. Blue — Grease accumulation on hood filters.
Terrace on the Green
3636-A Country Club Drive NW, Olympia
Feb. 28: Routine check (15 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Moldy jicima found in walk-in cooler. Blue — Knives were being washed in the food prep sink.
Olympia Country Club
3636 Country Club Drive NW, Olympia
Feb. 28: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had an expired foodhandler card.
Buzz’s Bar & Grill
5018 Mud Bay Road, Olympia
Feb. 28: Routine check (45 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees were missing foodhandler cards. A worker was cutting heads of lettuce prior to rinsing in food prep sink. Raw produce must be rinsed in running water before being cut. Raw meats were over the ready-to-eat cheeses in single-door reach-in cooler and in bins on top of kegs inside walk-in cooler. Raw meats and eggs must be stored separate below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Raw, whole shelled eggs were on counter at room temperature. Eggs must be stored at 45 degrees or below. All other potentially hazardous foods must be stored at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Raw meats and sauces were being stored on ice. Refrigeration equipment must be sufficient in number and capacity to maintain proper cold holding temperatures. Deli slicer had food debris, and food containers had duct tape, which makes the surface uncleanable.
Steamboat Wood Fired Pizza
6644 Sexton Drive NW, Olympia
Feb. 28: Routine check (25 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Ready-to-eat arugula was being stored at room temperature. All potentially hazardous foods must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Blue — xx.
