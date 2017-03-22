Restaurant inspections for March 22

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Dept. of Ecology
300 Desmond Place, Lacey
Feb. 14: Routine check (75 red, 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed gloved hands after handling food and returned to work. Handwash sinks were being used as dump sinks, with ice and food debris in basin. Improper cooling methods were being used. Chicken placed in grill drawer was 124 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods stored in top and bottom sections of sandwich prep table were above 41 degrees. Egg salad was 58 degrees, and tuna mix was 51 degrees in top and bottom inserts. Consumer advisory not posted for items cooked to order such as eggs and burgers. Blue — Sandwich prep table was 58 degrees. Temperature control unit was not working. Tater tots and french fries were thawing on counter. This is not an approved method for thawing. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted March 2, at which time no violations were noted.
Subway
1401 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey
Feb. 27: Routine check (30 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Two foodhandler cards were not available for inspection. Employee didn’t wash hands for required length of time. Blue — Dirty tongs were held under running water and then placed on rack as clean.
Steamboat Grill & Greens
6325 Sunrise Beach Road NW, Olympia
March 7: Routine check (15 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Single-door prep cooler was holding foods at 48 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder. No consumer advisory was present for foods cooked to order. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer was too weak.
Characters Corners
6620 Sexton Road NW, Olympia
March 7: Routine check (15 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Raw chicken in walk-in cooler was stored directly over beverages. Raw meats and eggs must be stored below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Three-door reach-in cooler was at 43-44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. There was no consumer advisory for foods cooked to order. Blue — Dishwasher in bar was not dispensing sanitizer.
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane, Olympia
March 8: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes in double pan in upper cooler were at 51 degrees. Also, foods in walk-in cooler by the reach-in doors were 44-46 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below.
Oly Burger
212 Caton Way SW, Olympia
March 15: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Robin
600 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
March 15: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards.
Bagel Brothers
400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
March 13: Routine check (10 red, 7 blue)
Comments: Red — All food establishments must have a valid permit. Blue — Soda nozzles had accumulated food debris. Flooring needs repair in the kitchen.
Ranch House BBQ
10841 Kennedy Creek Road SW, Olympia
March 13: Routine check (10 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Temperature log for monitoring overnight cooking lacks March documentation. Overnight cooking requires temperature validation using a log. Blue — Meats were being stored on trays on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Food must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.
Pizza Hut/Wingstreet
205 Kenyon Road NW, Olympia
March 13: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Fajita Grill
3720 Pacific Ave., Lacey
March 1: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Santizer buckets had no chlorine.
Dairy Queen
1208 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm
March 10: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box
1001 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm
March 3: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Food prep area for produce has no running water.
