Restaurant inspections for April 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions about these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mariachi Alegra
19947 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
April 14: Routine check (70 red, 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Two large tubs of raw chicken and one tub of raw beef stored out of refrigeration. Temperatures were between 50-57. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Cook contact with raw meat contaminated equipment without changing gloves and washing hands before continuing with other food preparation. Cutting board, work table and utensils contaminated by raw meat contamination were being cleaned with sanitizer towel. One employee had expired foodhandler card. Blue — Pan of semi-frozen portions of beef stored on top of handsink to thaw. Thawing must take place in refrigerator or under running water.
Hot Ginger
1401 Marvin Road, Lacey
March 28: Routine check (120 red, 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Employees were not washing hands for required 20 seconds. Two of the three handsinks had no paper towels. Person in charge at time of inspection unable to coherently answer questions regarding cold holding temperatures, handwashing requirements and cooling procedures. Chicken in 2-inch metal pan heaped above top of pan to a total depth of 4 inches and was 55 degrees. Cooked noodles were stored at 6-inch depth in plastic container, which was covered and at 65 degrees. Depth must be kept below 2 inches and kept uncovered until it reaches 41 degrees. Noodles above prep table were in covered plastic container at 95 degrees. Cooked shrimp in prep cooler at 47 degrees, bean sprouts in prep unit #1 at 44-47 degrees, and lettuce prep unit #1 at 45 degrees. Chemical bottles were unlabeled. Non-compliance with risk control plan. Cooling equipment required in risk control plan not purchased. Blue — Bowl was being used as rice scoop. Non-food surfaces uncleanable and improperly constructed. Sanitizer test strips were not being used, and sanitizer was too strong. The restaurant is closed. Re-inspection: On April 3, a pre-opening inspection was conducted and failed to be reopened. Re-inspection: On April 4, a re-inspection was conducted and the restaurant was approved to reopen.
Oyster House
320 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia
April 11: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — In wait staff side-by-side cooler, the left side is 44 degrees.
South Bay Deli
3425 Shincke Road NE, Olympia
April 12: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes, lettuce on ice at 48 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below.
AFC Sushi
Tumwater Fred Meyer
April 13: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
House Cafeteria
416 Sid Snyder, Olympia
March 17: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer test strips not being used.
Meconi’s Italian Subs
1018 Capitol Way S., Olympia
March 10: Routine check (0 red, 7 blue)
Comments: Blue — Boxes of cups stored directly on floor. Light burned out in walk-in freezer.
Washington State Senate Dining Room
416 Sid Snyder, Olympia
March 21: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Panera Bread
2525 Capital Mall Drive, Olympia
April 19: Routine check (15 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards. Coolers near drive-thru were at 43-53 degrees.
The Lucky Lunchbox
2826 Capitol Way S., Olympia
April 18: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — No cook’s thermometer to temp the soup.
Comments