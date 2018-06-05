Tenino-based Wolf Haven acquires wolf foundation in Montana

Wolf Haven International has acquired the McCleery Buffalo Wolf Foundation in Montana, the Tenino-based nonprofit announced Tuesday.
The foundation is based in Bridger, Montana, which is south of Billings. It is home to 33 captive wolves, property and outbuildings.
Wolf Haven will manage the McCleery site as a satellite sanctuary. Wolf Haven sanctuary director, Wendy Spencer, has been temporarily reassigned to the Montana location, according to a news release.
The acquisition will allow the non-socialized wolves to spend their remaining years in their current location. Wolf Haven also will arrange for cryopreservation to preserve the DNA of the buffalo wolf lineage from 1920.
The Montana site also will be proposed as a future pre-release facility in support of the Mexican Wolf species survival plan.
The McCleery Buffalo Wolf Foundation was founded in 1920 by Dr. E. H. McCleery who wanted to save the remaining U.S. buffalo wolves from extinction. Over the next decade, he purchased more than 20 wild wolves from the government, zoos and trappers.
