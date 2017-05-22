Best new business of the year: 222 Marketplace LLC in downtown Olympia

The downtown Olympia food hub operated by 222 Marketplace LLC has won a best new business award, according to the Thurston Economic Development Council.
It’s the second win for the business, which also won an Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau tourism visionary award last week.
The market is home to a number of food-themed small businesses, including Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar and Blind Pig Spirits. Both were nominated for the best new business award.
The new business of the year award was among several announced Friday by the EDC at the Olympia Golf and Country Club. About 200 people attended the gathering.
The other winners:
▪ Small business of the year: NorthAmericaTalk.
▪ Nonprofit of the year: Capital Lakefair.
▪ Corporate employer of the year: Olympia Federal Savings.
