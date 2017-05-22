An artisanal food hub called 222 Market held its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 19, at 222 Capitol Way N. with Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby cutting the ribbon. This European-style public space has tenants who specialize in scratch-made baked goods and alcohol along with locally-grown flowers and shellfish.
Business

May 22, 2017 1:30 PM

Best new business of the year: 222 Marketplace LLC in downtown Olympia

By Rolf Boone

The downtown Olympia food hub operated by 222 Marketplace LLC has won a best new business award, according to the Thurston Economic Development Council.

It’s the second win for the business, which also won an Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau tourism visionary award last week.

The market is home to a number of food-themed small businesses, including Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar and Blind Pig Spirits. Both were nominated for the best new business award.

The new business of the year award was among several announced Friday by the EDC at the Olympia Golf and Country Club. About 200 people attended the gathering.

The other winners:

▪ Small business of the year: NorthAmericaTalk.

▪ Nonprofit of the year: Capital Lakefair.

▪ Corporate employer of the year: Olympia Federal Savings.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

