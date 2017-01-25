Restaurant inspections for Jan. 25

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Frankie’s Pool Hall
3663 Pacific Ave., Olympia
Nov. 30: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooled chicken prepared for quesadilla was only heated to 120 degrees. All cooled foods must be reheated to 165 degrees when prepared for hot service or hot holding. Designated handsink did not have a paper towel dispenser. Foods in walk-in cooler were at temperatures of 42-43 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain foods at temperature of 41 degrees or colder. Glassware wash machine did not provide sanitizer in the rinse cycle. Foodhandler cards were not available for review. Blue — Bowl used for scrambled eggs must not be stored with container of cooked ham.
Red Robin
110 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey
Dec. 19: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food was observed with tomatoes in under-unit drawers at 58 degrees.
Chipotle
1177 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Dec. 19: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Improper cold holding temperatures. Cut lettuce was in metal insert at beginning of prep line in the cold hold well at 46-48 degrees, and tomatoes were in inserts at depth greater than 2 inches, covered in glass reach-in at 43-44 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4820 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Dec. 7: Routine check (65 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Beans cooled in walk-in cooler in two plastic tubs at food depths of 4-5 inches. Two inches is maximum depth for food cooling in pans. Raw shrimp being processed but unattended at temperatures between 45-52 degrees. Shredded chicken cooled in walk-in in metal pan at depth of 4 inches. Cooled pans of chili verde and chili colorado at food depths of 5 inches. Large batch of cooked chicken in colander was draining in food sink with temperatures ranging from 70-165 degrees. Blue — Refrigerator door surface and handles had debris and grime accumulation. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Dec. 20, at which time 25 repeat red violations were noted.
Wally’s Sandwich Bar
2106 Harrison Ave. SW, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Packaged potato salad observed in merchandiser cooler without proper labeling.
HoneyBaked Ham Co.
2915 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Pho Hoa
1600 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Dec. 18: Routine check (30 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Rice noodles were in walk-in cooler at 55-56 degrees at a depth of 4-6 inches. Blue — Employee beverage was in food prep area without a lid. Duct-taped handles on two-door reach-in cooler not easily cleanable.
Fatso’s
3205 Martin Way, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Flooring throughout kitchen is damaged down to and including the subfloor. Areas of wall are damaged, and there is crumbling sheet rock next to food work table. Door and handles of refrigerators and freezers are unclean.
Paulie G’s
527 Devoe St. SE, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Rush-in Dumplings
205 Fourth Ave., Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Santizer strength in wiping cloths was too weak.
Panorama City Restaurant
1751 Circle Lane, Lacey
Dec. 21: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Boneless turkey roast cooling in the walk-in during previous two hours was at 109 degrees; three individual beef roasts were 68-73 degrees. Pieces are too big and should be cut down. Pooled egg found on two-gallon insert in prep refrigerator. Pooled eggs for scrambled eggs are prohibited. Pasteurized eggs must be used.
