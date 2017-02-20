Man found dead in Mason County is missing kayaker

The Mason County Coroner’s office identified a man found dead in Case Inlet on Feb. 17 as Andrew Wayne Aldrich, 31, who went missing early last month.
An autopsy determined that Aldrich likely died of saltwater drowning. Aldrich’s last known address was in Republic, said Coroner Wes Stockwell.
Aldrich departed in a kayak from a friend’s boat in North Bay on Jan. 4. He was later reported missing, according to the coroner’s office.
Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Feb. 17 to an area near Stretch Island, where they recovered Aldrich’s body. Firefighters from Mason County Fire District 3 assisted in the recovery.
