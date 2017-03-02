Challengers target Olympia City Council incumbents in 2017 election

Four Olympia City Council seats are up for election in 2017, and candidates are already coming forward.
The first to declare is Max Brown, who will challenge incumbent Clark Gilman for council position 4.
Brown, 27, is an Olympia native and a former chairman of the Olympia Planning Commission. He works as a management analyst for the Washington State Employment Security Department.
Brown said his priorities include downtown revitalization to promote local businesses, a range of housing options and public safety; “supported communities” that ensure all Olympia residents are heard and served; and sustainable growth with diverse housing that enhances neighborhoods and meets needs for all income levels.
Gilman was appointed in January 2016 to the position after it was vacated by then-newly elected Mayor Cheryl Selby. Gilman and Brown were among eight applicants who sought to fill the remaining two years of Selby’s council term.
Gilman, 53, has confirmed he will run to retain his seat. He works as an associate at SparrowHawk Consulting, which serves nonprofits and tribal governments. He also is a special-education assistant at North Thurston High School and is a former chairman of Olympia’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The state Public Disclosure Commission website reports that Gilman has raised $1,145 so far while Brown has raised $1,375. The PDC site also lists Daniel Marsh as a candidate for position 4; however, Marsh told The Olympian he is withdrawing his candidacy.
First-time candidate and local veterinary oncologist Lisa Parshley will run for city council position 5, which is currently held by Julie Hankins. Hankins told The Olympian she has not decided whether she will seek re-election.
Parshley and her husband, Tom, own the Olympia Veterinary Specialists Cancer Center. According to a campaign announcement, she will run on a progressive platform that encourages opportunities for small businesses; ensuring diversity in city practices and policies while also addressing climate change; and promoting a vibrant downtown ahead of future growth.
Other council positions up for re-election this year are held by Jeannine Roe (position 6) and Jim Cooper (position 7). Roe told The Olympian she intends to run for re-election. Cooper, who ran for Thurston County Commissioner in 2016, said he has not officially decided whether he will seek re-election to the council.
Olympia resident and first-time candidate Heather Wood said she will run for Roe’s position. Wood, 46, started a nonprofit organization called the Urban Evergreen Bee Sanctuary and teaches about beekeeping in the community. With support from the local Green Party, Wood said her top priorities include the housing crisis for homeless and low-income residents, along with local environmental stewardship. A campaign website is under construction.
Filing week for all candidates is May 15-19, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office. The primary election is Aug. 1 and the general election is Nov. 7.
