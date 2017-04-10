Expect detours as crews fix 93rd Avenue overpass in Thurston County

Crews will begin repairing the 93rd Avenue bridge over Interstate 5 in south Thurston County later this month, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT reports that the westbound lane across 93rd Avenue will close around the clock from April 24 through late June. Drivers on westbound 93rd Avenue east of I-5 will have no access to southbound I-5.
In addition, drivers on northbound I-5 will have no access to westbound 93rd Avenue. A detour will be available via Tumwater Boulevard, and all northbound lanes of I-5 will close when crews are working directly over the road, according to WSDOT.
The bridge’s girder was damaged in September 2015 by a semi-truck carrying an oversized load in the northbound lane. The estimated repair cost is between $2 million and $3 million, and WSDOT reports it will seek reimbursement from the freight hauler responsible for damaging the overpass.
WSDOT crews are already working to replace concrete girders on the Koontz Road bridge near Napavine that was damaged in December 2015 by a semi-truck with an oversized load. Construction on that bridge is nearing completion.
