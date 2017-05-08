Bill Fishburn will challenge incumbent McGregor for port seat

Bill Fishburn, a former longtime Intel employee in DuPont, has decided to challenge Port of Olympia commissioner Bill McGregor for his District 2 seat on the commission.
For incumbent McGregor, it’s the first time he has drawn a challenger since 2007 when he defeated Bill Pilkey.
Fishburn, 47, in addition to a long career with Intel, is also president of the Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound. He recently formed his own consulting company — hoping to work in the area of product management or team development — and he plans to open a brewery called Six Pennies, he said Sunday.
Meanwhile, Fishburn was also disheartened by the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and decided to become politically active. He considered a run for Rainier mayor, but he lives just outside the city limits, he said. He then turned his attention to the port.
He’d like to see a port district that serves the entire county because it levies a countywide property tax. He also raised concerns about the port’s lines of business, saying it could show more fiscal responsibility, and he questioned the diversity of the port’s citizen advisory committee, an advisory body that makes recommendations to the three-member commission.
Fishburn was born and raised in Spokane and later earned an undergraduate degree in astronautics from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.
He worked for Intel in DuPont from 1996 to 2014 and wore several different hats, including manufacturing supervisor. He later spent about a year with Intel in Seattle before the company decided to close locations with fewer than 500 people, Fishburn said.
Fishburn was a longtime Lacey resident before he decided to move to the Rainier area in 2003.
Commissioner E.J. Zita, who has also filed to defend her District 3 seat, has attracted a challenger in Juqita “Gigi” McClure, an Army veteran.
