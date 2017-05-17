Olympia police: We need help identifying May Day protesters

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help to identify people connected to a protest that had moments of violence in downtown Olympia on May 1.
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, but Olympia Detective Shelby Nutter said 75 to 100 people took part in the gathering. Many of the demonstrators were dressed in black.
The protest caused about $60,000 in damages to downtown businesses, including to Key Bank, Olympia Federal Savings and a Goodwill boutique on Capitol Way, as well as to U.S. Bank on Fourth Avenue.
Nutter said at least one vehicle was damaged, and a number of police officers were hit by marbles or rocks. One person used pepper spray on bystanders and police. Some people threw fireworks and smoke bombs, Nutter said.
Anyone with information should contact Nutter at 360-753-3871, or snutter@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments