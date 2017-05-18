Woman, 18, dies in Grand Mound car crash

An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday night in the Grand Mound area after a car crash on Old Highway 99 at Oregon Trail Road, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman died at the scene, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
The incident is under investigation as vehicular homicide.
About 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was southbound in a red Kia on Old Highway 99 when the northbound driver crossed the center line and crashed into her. The driver, a man in his 20s, was injured and hospitalized.
This is the second fatality on Old Highway 99 this month. Longtime Bellarmine Preparatory School teacher Timothy J. Milnes of Tenino died in a car crash on Old Highway 99 on May 2.
