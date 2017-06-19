Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash reported early Saturday morning. This car was towed from the scene.
Local

June 19, 2017 1:36 PM

Coroner identifies teen who died in single-car crash on Carpenter Road

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The 17-year-old River Ridge High School student who died over the weekend was identified Monday as Colton Thorstrom-Smith, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy, originally set for Monday, has been pushed back to Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said Monday.

Thorstrom-Smith, who had graduated from high school Friday night, crashed his vehicle early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road Northeast. The crash was reported about 2:20 a.m.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian Saturday that Thorstrom-Smith died at the scene.

“A passerby called in to report a vehicle on its side in the ditch,” Sgt. Carter said. “When medics got on site, the 17-year-old male was deceased.”

River Ridge High School principal Serenity Malloy said the Lacey school had extra grief counselors available on Monday for students and staff.

“Our hearts are hurting for the student’s family and the larger Hawk community over the loss of one of our own graduates,” she said in a statement. “...It’s truly devastating.”

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

