Washington State Patrol officers in riot gear get in position at The Evergreen State College for a rally led by activist Joey Gibson on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Recent activities at the college have prompted the state Senate Law and Justice Committee to hold a work session at 1 p.m. Tuesday on public safety at the liberal arts college. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

June 20, 2017 8:09 AM

Senate committee to hold work session on public safety at The Evergreen State College

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

The state Senate Law and Justice Committee will hold a work session at 1 p.m. Tuesday (June 20) on public safety at The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

The liberal arts college has endured racial tension, student unrest, protests, vandalism and threats in recent weeks.

According to a news release, lawmakers will hear comments from: Evergreen president George Bridges, faculty members Bret Weinstein and Mike Paros, Washington State Patrol chief John Batiste, Thurston County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dave Pearsall and Rep. Matt Manweller.

“The Evergreen protests have raised concerns nationwide, among liberals and conservatives alike, about the behavior of student activists toward those who have opposing opinions,” said Senate Law and Justice Chair Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley). “Our inquiry will be more narrowly focused, about the public safety challenges this unrest has created.”

The work session will in Senate Hearing Room 4 of the John A. Cherberg Building on Capitol Campus. The meeting will be streamed online at www.tvw.org/tvchannels/air/.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

