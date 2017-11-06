‘Most Wanted’ couple accused of starving a child to near death captured in Myrtle Beach

A Centralia couple on the state’s “Most Wanted” list were arrested without incident on Saturday at a motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, WMBF News reported.
Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 42, pleaded guilty to first degree criminal mistreatment, and then failed to show up to a sentence hearing last week.
Prosecutors alleged the couple severely neglected a child in their care for nearly a decade, leading to serious medical issues and delayed physical and mental development for the boy, The Chronicle reported.
At age 16, the boy weighed 54 pounds, was missing patches of hair and could not open his mouth far enough for a doctor to check his throat, The Chronicle reported.
Centralia Police opened an investigation into the couple after the boy was admitted to the hospital in January 2016.
“The child had never been toilet trained, had not been to a doctor since 2007, was not enrolled in school (he was unable to read and
write) and needed extreme dental repair,” stated a news release issued Monday by the Centralia Police Department. “The child was taken into protective custody and has been in foster care since.”
During his time away from his parents, the boy has gained more than 90 pounds, grown 4 inches and is attending school full-time, the news release stated.
The Foxworths were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, on Fugitive from Justice warrants and are awaiting extradition to Washington state, WBTW News 13 reported. They now face new charges of bail jumping, according to Centralia Police.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
