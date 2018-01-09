2 injured in west Olympia shooting, and police ask for help in finding a suspect

Two men were shot on a sidewalk outside of a home in west Olympia late Monday, and Olympia Police are looking for a suspect in the case.
Officials are asking the public for help in finding Curtis Rudolph, 32, of Olympia, for investigation of first degree assault.
“His whereabouts are unknown but he should be considered armed at this time,” Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello wrote in a news release issued Tuesday morning. “There is no reason to believe that this incident was random.”
Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Fern St. SW at 10:42 p.m Monday for a report of shots fired, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
Olympia Fire medics transported two people from the scene to Providence St. Peter Hospital with gunshot wounds, deputy fire chief Greg Wright told The Olympian. Both men are expected to survive, Costello said.
According to the news release: Two men had gone to the home for a reason that is not yet known. During the visit, Rudolph, who lives at the home, produced a handgun and allegedly shot one of the men in the leg, Costello said. Then, the man who was shot used his own handgun to shoot at Rudolph. Another man at the scene, Rudolph’s brother, was struck by that gunfire and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Rudolph fled the scene, the news release stated. Costello said police don’t believe Rudolph was hit by gunfire.
Costello said Rudolph has a criminal history, and was most recently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree arson following an RV fire last Thursday on Cooper Point Road Southwest. The RV was linked to a 20-year-old woman who was arrested the day earlier on suspicion of theft of a car that had belonged to Rudolph. The woman told police that she and Rudolph were friends and that the fire was set “in retaliation for stealing (his) vehicle.”
Anyone with information on Rudolph’s location is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or 911.
“Multiple family members have tried to contact him, to try to get him to turn himself in,” Costello said. “We’re pretty concerned about his behavior.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
