Group fighting development on Olympia’s isthmus heads to court

A group trying to stop a building project on the isthmus between Capitol Lake and West Bay in Olympia has taken its fight to court.
Developer Ken Brogan and his partners want to turn the nine-story Capitol Center Building on Fifth Avenue Southwest — known to many as the “Mistake by the Lake” and vacant for more than a decade — into a mixed-use building with 140 apartments, a ground-floor restaurant and retail space.
The city’s hearing examiner last month signed off on the project, concluding it was consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and “satisfies all development regulations.”
Earlier this week, a group represented by Olympia attorney Allen Miller filed a land use petition in Thurston County Superior Court. It argues the hearing examiner “made significant errors” in the case and that the land use approval should be reversed.
Never miss a local story.
The group wants the case to go back to the hearing examiner for a hearing on adverse environmental effects. It argues the development falls under the state’s Shoreline Management Act and that an environmental impact statement should be required.
The same group’s request for reconsideration by the hearing examiner was denied last month; its challenge to the city’s determination that an environmental impact statement was not required was also dismissed.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments