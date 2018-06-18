Man, 48, who was shot outside Tumwater Walmart, is in critical condition

A 48-year-old man who was shot outside the Tumwater Walmart on Sunday after an armed gunman attempted to carjack his vehicle in the parking lot is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a spokeswoman said.
Susan Gregg said the man is in intensive care.
The man's son, Kyle Fievez, who called The Olympian Monday morning, said that his father was shot twice: once in the shoulder near his neck and once in the side of his body.
Kyle said his father and mother, who works at the Walmart, had pulled into the parking lot to go shopping around 5 p.m. Sunday. As they approached the store, they heard someone yell, "Shooter, shooter," and quickly returned to their vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus.
After they got back into their car, the gunman approached and fired multiple rounds through the glass of the vehicle, Kyle said.
The gunman then circled around to the other side of the car, and that's when his father made a last ditch effort to leave and stomped on the gas pedal. That caused the car to spin around, Kyle said.
Kyle said he was taking his mother to Providence St. Peter Hospital Monday morning because after the gunfire shattered car windows, some glass had become embedded in his mother's left arm.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
