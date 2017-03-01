Trial for Thompson, Chaplin to begin March 20

The trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin is slated to begin March 20, with Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price presiding. The date was finalized at a Wednesday hearing.
All four attorneys involved in the case have expressed eagerness to get the trial started. It will begin just two months before the second anniversary of the incident involving Thompson, Chaplin and an Olympia police officer in west Olympia.
“We just need to start this case,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson. “It’s hung around way too long. We’ve already started it once.”
Thompson and Chaplin face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of an assault on a supermarket employee. Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Each suspect faces two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the altercation with Donald. Chaplin faces an additional charge of third-degree assault related to the alleged confrontation with the west Olympia supermarket employee.
Chaplin also faces three counts of third-degree theft, based on allegations that he stole items from the supermarket. Thompson faces one related count of third-degree theft.
A trial of the case got as far as jury selection in November, but the case was postponed following the hospitalization of one of the defense attorneys. It was rescheduled for March 6, then delayed again until March 20.
The parties will meet at least once more ahead of trial, on March 15, to discuss jury selection procedures and other trial details.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
