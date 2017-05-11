Tumwater teen tells police: “I killed my dad ... I stabbed him”

Bail was set at $3 million Thursday for a Tumwater teen accused of killing his father Wednesday evening.
Jacob D. Williamson, 19, appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder, who found probable cause for first-degree murder charges in the death of the teen’s father, Lenard V. Williamson. Williamson was booked into Thurston County jail Wednesday.
“The issue here is 100 percent concern for community safety. The facts of this case are particularly brutal,” Skinder said during Williamson’s court appearance. “There clearly is evidence at this point of premeditation, which is the basis of the murder in the first degree charge.”
According to court documents:
Tumwater police were dispatched to the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library on New Market Street about 6 p.m. after Williamson borrowed a stranger’s cellphone, called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed his father. When officers arrived, they reported that Williamson looked distraught, as if he had been crying. Police noticed “a significant amount of dried blood” on the teen’s shoes.
“I killed my dad,” Williamson told police. “... I stabbed him.”
Officers went to Leonard Williamson’s home in the 2200 block of McIver Court Southwest and entered it. There was a large kitchen knife sitting on a kitchen chair covered in a reddish fluid that appeared to be blood. They followed what appeared to be bloody shoe prints into the laundry room and found the father on the floor, laying on his side in a pool of blood.
Officers also found a large filet knife covered in blood on the dryer.
Paramedics were dispatched, and the father was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williamson told police that he began planning to kill his father the previous night, and had made masks from pillow cases in preparation. Police found those masks at the scene.
The teen said he was upset that his father “didn’t do anything” in response to an earlier crime that had been committed against a family member.
“He heard his father arrive at home and enter the house through the garage; upon entry to the garage (the son) used two knives to stab his father in the neck and upper chest,” deputy prosecutor Jeffery Lippert wrote in a declaration of probable cause.
During an interview with a police officer, the teen “indicated he stabbed his father numerous times, paused, checked his pulse, and resumed stabbing him,” Lippert wrote. “After confirming his father was dead, Jacob took a shower and left the residence.”
He also drank six beers.
“Those were my dad’s beers,” the teen told police.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments