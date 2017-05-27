Will McCleary killer get a new sentence? State Supreme Court will decide.

A Grays Harbor County man convicted in 1996 of murdering his entire family will go before the state’s highest court.
Brain Bassett was only 16 when he killed his mother, father and 5-year-old brother in 1995. He’s been in prison since his conviction. He was sentenced to life without parole.
But that sentence has been the subject of multiple appeals. Most recently, the state Court of Appeals decided in April that Bassett should be re-sentenced.
Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda told The Daily World that she’ll ask the state Supreme Court to review that decision.
“I don’t think Mr. Bassett has done anything in his life to make me think he is deserving of a second chance,” Svoboda said. “I am going to fight tooth and nail to make sure that (the sentence) is enforced.”
Bassett and his friend, Nicholaus J. McDonald, then 17, were charged with the slayings. According to court testimony, McDonald hid the family’s bodies off a logging road and the two teens stole a family vehicle and fled to California. Brian Bassett's parents had kicked him out of the family home roughly a week before, The Olympian reported.
Bassett was convicted of three counts of aggravated first-degree murder. McDonald was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder. McDonald is serving his sentence at the Airway Heights Correction Center near Spokane. Brian Bassett is at the Monroe Correctional Complex.
