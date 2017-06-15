Peaceful slogans and troopers in riot gear share space at Evergreen’s Red Square

Holding signs reading “Community Love” and other peaceful slogans, about 75 people gathered in front of the Evergreen State College library on Thursday afternoon.
About 65 Washington State troopers in riot gear also showed up at the campus. The troopers were armed with rifles and dressed in riot gear.
Both groups were anticipating the arrival of an off-campus group called Patriot Prayer at 5:30 p.m. When 5:30 p.m. arrived, there was no sign of the Patriot group, but the gathering had grown to about 120, with some wearing masks.
Patriot Prayer announced earlier this week that they planned to hold an event called “March Against Evergreen State College” at the campus. They later renamed the event “Free Speech Evergreen State College.” They had organized a pro-President Trump free speech rally in Portland in May.
The college, in response, announced that it would close the campus at 3 p.m.
Olympia resident Kathy Baros Friedt said the troopers’ appearance made her a little uneasy — that they symbolized violence.
“It's not that I think they would start it,” she said. “But it doesn't make me feel safe.”
Baros Friedt said she came to Evergreen Thursday to promote tolerance and understanding. The college, she said, is known nationwide for these traits, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done right now.
“People just need to practice listening to each other,” she said. “And these problems are not going to go away. They'll still be here in the fall.”
Gabe Hayword, a former Evergreen student who showed up Thursday afternoon, was sprayed with silly string by a group of people wearing masks. He said he’s not affliated with Patriot Prayer, but he thinks things have gotten out of hand on campus, and he supports Bret Weinstein, the professor who has become the face of a heated controversy over alleged racism at The Evergreen State College in Olympia.
“He didn’t do anything and these guys are trying to slander him, make him out as a white supremacist fascist,” Hayword said.
Dozens of people had turned out for a rally Wednesday afternoon at Olympia’s Percival Landing to show their support for the embattled public liberal arts college in west Olympia. The college has made national headlines in recent weeks because of racial tensions, protests, threats and student unrest. Two state legislators have introduced bills that would pull the school's funding.
The college was closed June 1-2 because of a phoned-in threat of a mass killing, and closed again on June 5 due to a non-specific threat.
Evergreen’s commencement ceremony will be at 10:30 am Friday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. The college traditionally holds its commencement ceremony outdoors on the campus’ Red Square, but officials decided to move the festivities to a more secure location. It’s going to cost about $100,000 for Evergreen to rent the Triple-A baseball stadium for the event.
About 1,000 students are expected to participate in the ceremony.
