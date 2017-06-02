Evergreen threat: ‘I am gonna execute as many people on that campus as I can get a hold of’

New details emerged Friday on the threat that caused a two-day shutdown for The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

The Olympian obtained a copy of the threatening call made to law enforcement Thursday. In it, the caller said:

“Yes, I’m on my way to Evergreen University now with a .44 Magnum. I am gonna execute as many people on that campus as I can get a hold of. You have that? What’s going on there? You communist, scumbag town. I’m going to murder as many people on that campus as I can. Just keep your eyes open, you scumbag.”

Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers said the threat was called in late Thursday morning to the business line for Thurston 911 Communications, which dispatches emergency calls in Thurston County. Officials at that agency informed Evergreen Police Services about the threat, and they passed it on to college president George Bridges.

Law enforcement officials felt the threat was serious enough to evacuate the campus, college spokeswoman Sandra Kaiser said.

The threat comes after weeks of student unrest at the public liberal arts college. Hundreds of students protested last week, citing racism and bias by some of the college’s employees.

On Friday afternoon, college officials announced that the Olympia campus will reopen Saturday.

“Public safety at Evergreen is our top priority,” Kaiser said in a statement. “As we return to normal operations, local law enforcement remains extremely vigilant, and we will respond quickly if the situation changes.”