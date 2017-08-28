Lacey double homicide suspect released from hospital, makes first court appearance

The suspect in a July 31 double homicide in Lacey appeared in court Monday after spending nearly a month in the hospital. He is being held without bail in the Thurston County jail.

Ricardo A. Gardin-Gonzalez, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, 31-year-old Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez, and her mother, 51-year-old Kimberly Redford, on July 31. He is also suspected of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter that same day.

Gardin-Gonzalez is also accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and 3-year-old son.

The incident ended near the Olympia auto mall with Gardin-Gonzalez shooting himself. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and hospitalized for nearly a month.

Gardin-Gonzalez didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing, instead nodding in response to Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax’s questions. He appeared from the jail by video, and was seated in a wheelchair.

A Thurston County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for Gardin-Gonzalez’s arrest Aug. 3.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child rape, and two counts of kidnapping. He’s also charged with first-degree assault because he allegedly shot at officers while fleeing the shooting scene.

The Prosecutor’s Office is exploring whether to file more serious charges, said Prosecutor Jon Tunheim. Gardin-Gonzalez could later be charged with aggravated first-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of death.

Gov. Jay Inslee placed a moratorium on capital punishment in Washington in 2014. The moratorium is in effect while Inslee remains in office.

Tunheim and Public Defender Larry Jefferson agreed to delay Gardin-Gonzalez’s arraignment until Sept. 26 to give the Prosecutor’s Office time to make a decision, and allow the Public Defender’s Office to prepare a response.

Police believe that Gardin-Gonzalez shot his mother-in-law, Redford first. Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian that Redford was visiting from Missouri to help move her daughter back there.

He allegedly shot Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez when she returned to the home on Crimson Court Southeast in Lacey a short time later.

Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez had a no-contact order against her husband at the time of her death.

Tunheim alleged that Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez may have shot the two women in response to prior allegations of sexual misconduct. He said the suspect may have shot the women to prevent further investigation of those allegations.

The prosecutor said those allegations point to a high likelihood that Gardin-Gonzalez would become violent again or flee. Tunheim asked that the suspect be held without bail.

Jefferson asked to respond to that request in writing, and Tunheim and Kortokrax agreed.