Man arrested in connection with Percival Creek ravine homicide

Police have arrested one person in connection with a homicide near Percival Creek in west Olympia last month, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect.
The victim in the case has been identified as Daniel Kudro of Olympia.
Bart J. Wheaton, 26, of Tumwater was arrested Thursday at a home. He appeared Friday in Thurston County Superior Court, where Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for two charges: rendering criminal assistance and first-degree robbery. Kortokrax set bail at $100,000.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Scott McKasson, 38. The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.
McKasson is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he has left Thurston County.
Public Defender Eric Pilon said Friday that Wheaton has no felony history, and that he was very cooperative with police following his arrest. He pointed out that Wheaton wasn’t the “alleged main actor” in the case.
Deputy Prosecutor Brandi Archer said that Wheaton’s alleged actions showed a disregard for community safety and the law.
At about 4:45 p.m. on Sept 22, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Cooper Point Road Southwest and Caton Way Southwest. The caller believed the gunshots occurred in the Percival Creek ravine, according to court documents.
Olympia officers searched the area, but didn’t find anything.
About 25 minutes later, another 911 caller reported finding a man with gunshot wounds under the Cooper Point Road bridge over the ravine. The Thurston County Coroner’s Office later identified the man as Daniel Kudro.
On Oct. 13, a witness was transported to the Olympia police station to provide information about the shooting. He said that he was afraid to talk, according to court documents.
He told officers that on Sept 22, he had been sitting with a woman at a camp in the Percival Creek ravine. Both McKasson and Wheaton approached the camp, and discussed how much money and drugs Kudro had. The witness heard the woman tell the men that Kudro had a “fat bag of cash and dope.”
McKasson and Wheaton were making plans to rob Kudro, the witness reported.
The witness said the men sent him to purchase methamphetamine from Kudro, and he was afraid to say no. He tried to warn Kudro about the robbery plot, but Kudro wouldn’t listen, according to court documents.
The witness left, but returned a short time later and found Kudro’s body.
Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows two men — identified by the witness as McKasson and Wheaton — walking in the area. Another witness reported seeing the men walking out of the woods directly after the gunshots were heard.
On Oct. 19, detectives saw Wheaton’s car parked on the 500 block of I Street in Tumwater. A woman inside the home said that Wheaton may be home, but she wasn’t sure.
Officers obtained a warrant and entered the home. They found Wheaton in the attic, according to court documents.
Wheaton reportedly told Olympia police that McKasson had planned to rob Kudro. The two men approached Kudro’s camp near the bridge.
Wheaton said he heard McKasson tell Kudro to “get the (expletive) on the ground,” and then heard gunshots, according to court documents. The men ran away.
McKasson asked Wheaton to hold onto his bag, Wheaton said. Police found a bag at the home, containing 9 mm ammunition similar to that found at the scene.
Wheaton said he drove McKasson and his girlfriend to the Amtrak station in Portland, and gave him $100. He said he believed McKasson planned to go to Los Angeles, then head east, according to court documents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
