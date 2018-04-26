Tumwater police say suspect in 2017 rape is also a suspect in January attack

Police in Tumwater say the suspect in a sexual assault last summer is also a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in January.
Logan Humphrey, 35, was arrested in January and ordered held without bail on first-degree rape and other charges. Prosecutors said he grabbed and threatened a woman with a knife, then sexually assaulted her in a wooded area near Tyee Drive Southwest in July.
Three days before Humphrey was arrested, another woman reported she was sexually assaulted near Kimmie Street Southwest in Tumwater. She told police a man approached her from behind, forced her into a nearby field and sexually assaulted her.
This week, police received results from the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab for that case. They identified Humphrey as the suspect and have sent additional charges to Thurston County prosecutors to review.
Humphrey was convicted of first-degree rape in 2001 and is a Level 2 registered sex offender.
At his preliminary court appearance in January, Thurston County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brandi Archer called the allegations against Humphrey “the stuff of nightmares.”
“This is the reason why women are afraid to be alone,” she said in court.
