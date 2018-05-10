50 pounds of meth seized in Lewis County

Police say a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Lewis County led to the seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday.
Authorities stopped a truck with Oregon license plates near Napavine as part of a narcotics investigation, according to a news release from Lewis County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.
They searched the truck with a K-9 and found 1 pound of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat and 44 bundles of methamphetamine in the box of the truck.
The driver, a 25-year-old man from Portland, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail, accused of drug trafficking charges.
This is the third major bust in Lewis County in two weeks.
Three men were arrested last week in Chehalis after authorities found more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin during a vehicle search.
Late last month, authorities seized 126 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs from a tractor-trailer on I-5.
