3 suspects in custody following armed robbery at McDonald's in west Olympia

Three suspects are in custody following an early-morning robbery at a fast-food restaurant in west Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Per scanner traffic, the suspects conducted an armed robbery at the McDonald's located on Cooper Point Road Southwest at about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
They fled on foot.
A K-9 unit was called to track the suspects, and all three were detained by 6 a.m.
Sgt. Carla Carter said the suspects match the description of the men linked to Tuesday's robbery in Grand Mound. The suspects led police on a chase through west Olympia on Tuesday afternoon, causing four nearby schools to be put on temporary lockout.
The investigation is ongoing.
