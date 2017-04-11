Education

April 11, 2017 10:07 AM

Saint Martin’s invites community to event featuring U.S. ambassador to Togo

By Lisa Pemberton

A free community and student symposium featuring David Gilmour, the U.S. ambassador to Togo, will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Martin’s University Norman Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.

The event, “Washington Away Poverty with Socially Responsible Soap,” also will feature representatives from Alaffia, a Thurston County-based company that imports shea nuts from Togo in West Africa and turns them into shampoos, soaps and other natural body-care products.

The symposium is hosted by Saint Martin’s Office of International Programs and Development, School of Business and College of Arts and Sciences.

